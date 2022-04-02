OSU baseball: Beavers find some clutch offense to get past Cardinal in 11 innings

Oregon State was looking for a pick-me-up at the plate Saturday evening after seeing the team’s pitching and defense come through one inning after another for the previous 20-plus frames.

An offense that has carried the Beavers in a lot of games this season faltered in its chances Friday in a 1-0, 10-inning defeat and again most of the day Saturday before Wade Meckler and Justin Boyd changed that.

Meckler hustled out a double to center field with two outs in the 11th inning and Boyd followed with a hard liner that got past Stanford second baseman Austin Kretzschmar, allowing Meckler to score and give OSU a 3-2 Pac-12 baseball win at Goss Stadium.

The rubber match comes at noon Sunday at Goss.

The third-ranked Beavers (20-6, 7-4) had 11 batters on base, after stranding 12 on Friday.

“The pitching staff has come out this weekend and really done their job,” Boyd said. We kind of let them down on the offensive end, but we fought together and stuck together through both these games and really needed that. It was good to get it.”

OSU got more stellar pitching Saturday from Jacob Kmatz, Ben Ferrer and Ryan Brown, who combined to allow nine hits, two earned runs and four walks while striking out 14 and getting the Beavers out of numerous jams.

Brown (3-0) and the defense behind him did that in the 10th and the 11th. The freshman right-hander came on in the 10th with a runner on second and one out. An intentional walk was given before Brown struck out the next two batters.

In the 11th, consecutive one-out singles put runners at first and third. But OSU second baseman Travis Bazzana made a leaping catch of a line drive to prevent a run, and Brown drew a grounder for the final out.

“Nothing builds stronger character than going through some adversity. I know people were talking a lot about how our pitching needed to toughen up. These last two days our pitchers did a phenomenal job, our defense has done a phenomenal job,” Beavers coach Mitch Canham said. “We’ve seen an incredible offense up to this point in the season, and these last two days we haven’t scored a whole bunch. But that’s what these guys do. The next guy over is picking them up. A tough one yesterday and you always want to see how you’re going to respond. We kept fighting and putting up zeroes.”

Canham said Ferrer, who went five innings in relief, “has played such a phenomenal role.” The junior righty has now pitched 23.1 innings with one start over nine games. Brown got the save in both games at Nevada earlier in the week.

Saturday's performances followed eight one-hit, shutout innings and 17 strikeouts from ace Cooper Hjerpe on Friday.

“I think all of our pitchers got together and said ‘hey, we need to make sure we’re continuing to get better and holding up our end of this thing,” Canham said. “The mentality and how they go to work, I’m not surprised they continue to get better and better. The guys that are taking the ball are doing a great job and the guys that are down there (in the bullpen) are eagerly awaiting their opportunities.”

Both teams squandered a scoring opportunity in the first inning. Stanford’s Joe Lomuscio reached third after a one-out double, and OSU saw three batters strike out after Meckler’s leadoff triple.

Kmatz worked around a leadoff single in the third before Stanford loaded the bases in the fourth on two one-out singles and a two-out walk. But Kmatz got Drew Bowser swinging for his sixth strikeout.

The Beavers finally found some offense in the fourth against former Corvallis Knight Ty Uber.

Jacob Melton led off with a double and scored on Garret Forrester’s RBI single up the middle.

After OSU added a single and a walk to load the bases, Jabin Trosky’s sacrifice fly to left made it 2-0. Trosky, a little-used freshman shortstop, was making his third start and playing in his eighth game of the season. He also started in Wednesday’s win at Nevada.

Stanford chased Kmatz in the fifth after a leadoff walk and a double.

On in relief, Ferrer surrendered a sacrifice fly for a run and a single to center to tie the game. Oregon State left the bases loaded in the bottom half as Stanford went to its bullpen.

Ferrer retired nine straight batters before giving up a one-out walk in the eighth. But on the next batter, he drew a double-play grounder to get back to the dugout unscathed.

The Beavers got a runner on in the seventh and eighth innings but couldn’t produce a run. Ferrer put the Cardinal down 1-2-3 in the ninth, including a strikeout to end it.

Kmatz went four innings, allowing five hits, two earned runs with two walks and six strikeouts. Uber gave up four hits, two earned runs and two walks with five strikeouts in his four innings.

Ferrer went five innings in relief. He allowed two hits and a walk with five strikeouts.

Stanford 1, Oregon State 0 (10)

Cooper Hjerpe’s school record-tying 17 strikeouts weren’t enough as the Cardinal used back-to-back doubles by Kody Huff and Braden Montgomery in the 10th to get Friday night’s series opener.

Meckler had four hits for the Beavers, who had nine total hits and drew five walks but stranded 12 runners.

Jesse Sowa can be reached via email at jesse.sowa@lee.net or on Twitter, @JesseSowaGT.

