Brayden Jobert’s solo home run in the bottom of the eighth inning produced the winning run Sunday in LSU’s 6-5 win against Oregon State in the NCAA Baton Rouge Regional winners’ bracket baseball game in Baton Rouge, La.

The game was delayed more than three hours after 2½ innings had been played with OSU leading 1-0 after Travis Bazzana’s leadoff homer in the third.

The Beavers went ahead 3-0 in the fourth on Brady Kasper’s solo homer and Bazzana’s RBI single. The Tigers came back with two in the bottom half on a triple followed by a two-run home run.

LSU added two more in the fifth on consecutive solo homers and another in the six on one more homer to lead 5-3. Oregon State tied it again in the seventh after Gavin Turley’s two-run, one-out home run followed Mason Guerra’s leadoff single.

The go-ahead homer by Jobert, the Tigers’ No. 7 batter, in the eighth came in the leadoff spot. LSU eventually loaded the bases with three singles that inning but couldn’t add to the lead as OSU’s Ryan Brown got a strikeout to end the threat.

In the ninth, the Beavers got a runner to second base with two outs but could do no more.

Oregon State was scheduled to play late Sunday night in a loser-out game against Sam Houston State, which defeated Tulane 10-2 in an elimination game earlier Sunday. Sunday's late winner will play LSU on Monday.

The Beavers defeated Sam Houston State 18-2 on Friday in both teams’ first game in the four-team, double-elimination regional. OSU’s winners’ bracket game against LSU, originally scheduled for Saturday, was postponed until Sunday due to weather.