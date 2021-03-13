OSU baseball: Beavers fall to Ducks 3-0

The Oregon State baseball team is scoreless over two games against Oregon so far this weekend.

The Beavers could not push a run across in a 3-0 loss on Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium. That was after a 7-0 loss on Friday.

Cooper Hjerpe struck out seven in 5 ⅔innings but the Beavers could not take advantage of his performance.

Hjerpe scattered six hits in his fourth start of the season, and held Oregon (8-2 overall) scoreless through five innings. The Ducks, however, got on the board with a three-run sixth inning, highlighted by Josh Kasevich’s two-out, two-run triple.

Hjerpe dropped to 1-1 this season.

Oregon starter Cullen Kafka earned the win after limiting Oregon State (10-3) to two hits with four walks and eight strikeouts in five innings. He improved to 1-0 in 2021.

The teams conclude the non-conference series at 1:05 p.m. Sunday at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.

