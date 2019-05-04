Matthew Gretler and Jake Dukart each drove in runs but Oregon State dropped a 5-2 decision to Oklahoma State Saturday night in front of 3,912 at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Gretler got the Beavers (31-13-1 overall) on the board via a sacrifice fly in the third to pull the Beavers to within one at 2-1. The Cowboys (27-16), however, scored the game’s next three runs – one in the fourth and two in the fifth – to take a 5-1 lead.
Oregon State made a late rally in the eighth. Dukart got the Beavers to within three with an RBI single but the Cowboys forced the Beavers to strand two. All told, Oregon State left 12 runners on base in the loss.
Bryce Fehmel suffered his first loss of the season in his 12th start of the year. The senior allowed five runs on six hits in five innings. He struck out four but dropped to 6-1 this season.
The win went to Oklahoma State reliever Logan Gragg, who improved to 3-3 after limiting Oregon State to one hit and two walks in four scoreless innings.
Adley Rutschman led the Beavers with two hits for his 20th multiple-hit effort of the season.
Saturday’s crowd of 3,912 was the third-largest at Goss Stadium this season, and gave the Beavers and Cowboys a two-game mark of 7,793. The teams would need a crowd of 3,928 Sunday or better to surpass last weekend’s mark of 11,720 for the three-game series versus Washington State, which was a Goss Stadium record.
Oregon State has totaled 80,558 fans at Goss this season, an average of 3,661 over 22 dates. That would rank as the single-best average in Goss Stadium’s history, surpassing the 3,594 last season.
The teams wrap up the three-game series Sunday at 12:05 p.m.