Alex McGarry hit a home run for the third consecutive game but Oregon State lost 3-2 to California in the opener of a three-game series at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
McGarry drilled an offering from Sam Stoutenborough over the right field fence to tie the game in the seventh, but the Golden Bears scored the go-ahead run on a wild pitch in the top half of the eighth.
Oregon State (14-4-1 overall, 1-3 Pac-12 Conference) proceeded to load the bases with one down in the bottom half of the eighth but Cal reliever Arman Sabouri was able to get out of the jam unscathed. He earned his second save of the season after a scoreless ninth inning.
The win went to Stoutenborough, who allowed four hits and two runs in 5 1/3 innings. He improved to 3-3 on the year.
Christian Chamberlain took the loss after allowing four hits and two runs – one earned - in 2 1/3 innings.
McGarry and George Mendazona tied for the Oregon State team lead with two hits apiece. Quentin Selma paced California (11-8, 2-2) with two hits of his own.
Neither starter figured in the decision. Brandon Eisert scattered three hits and a run in five innings, while his counterpart, Sean Sullivan, allowed a hit and two walks in two innings.