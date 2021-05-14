OSU baseball: Beavers fall in ninth

PHOENIX — Troy Claunch and Wade Meckler each homered but Oregon State was unable to hold on to a two-run lead in a 9-6 loss to Arizona State Friday night at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.

Arizona State’s (29-15 overall, 13-9 Pac-12 Conference) Ethan Long hit a three-run home run off OSU reliever Jake Mulholland to end the game. The Sun Devils scored four in the ninth for the come-from-behind win.

Claunch and Meckler each homered for the third time this season. Claunch hit a solo shot and Meckler a two-run blast in the Beavers’ (31-16, 13-9) five-run fourth inning. The five runs pushed OSU ahead after ASU took a 4-1 lead after two full.

Meckler, Andy Armstrong and Joe Casey all finished with two hits to pace the Oregon State offense, which recorded 10 overall. Casey doubled home a run in the first, the Beavers’ first of the night.

Garret Forrester also drove in two runs on a single in the fourth.

Arizona State put four runs on the board in the first two innings versus Oregon State starter Kevin Abel, but the righty settled down to hold the Sun Devils scoreless over his last four innings of work. He limited ASU to a double and two walks over that stretch.

Abel ended the night with six full innings, striking out seven.