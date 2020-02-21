OSU baseball: Beavers fall at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Christian Chamberlain set a career-high with 12 strikeouts but Oregon State unable to keep a late lead in a 6-2 nonconference baseball loss at Mississippi State on Friday.
The Beavers held a 2-0 lead entering the bottom half of the eighth thanks to RBI singles from Andy Armstrong in the fifth and Troy Claunch in the eighth.
The Bulldogs tied the game on a bases-loaded single by Justin Foscue and took a three-run lead on a home run by Brandon Pimentel.
Chamberlain surpassed his previous single-game high for strikeouts — 11 against Arkansas in the 2018 College World Series — in 5⅓ innings of work. The lefty held Mississippi State to just two hits and two walks in his second start of the season. He struck out the side in both the third and fifth innings.
The loss went to lefty Cooper Hjerpe, who struck out two in an inning of work but allowed three hits and three runs. He is 0-1 this season.
The win went to Bulldogs’ (4-0) reliever David Dunlavey, who held Oregon State (2-3) to two hits and a run in three innings. He is 1-0.
Kyler McMahan paced Oregon State with two of the Beavers’ six hits.
Mississippi State started righty Carlisle Koestler, who went three full innings and reaching 68 pitches before being relieved by Landon Sims to start the fourth. Koestler allowed two hits and two walks with four strikeouts.
Friday’s game marked the first between the teams to be played somewhere other than Omaha, Nebraska Mississippi State took two games from the Beavers in 2013. Oregon State returned the favor with a pair of wins in 2018 en route to the national championship.
The teams continue the three-game series Saturday at Dudy Noble Field at Polk-DeMent Stadium. First pitch is scheduled for noon Pacific.
Oregon State will send righty Jake Pfennigs (1-0, 1.80) to the mound in Saturday’s game. Mississippi State will counter with lefty Christian MacLeod (1-0, 0.00).