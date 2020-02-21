OSU baseball: Beavers fall at Mississippi State

STARKVILLE, Miss. — Christian Chamberlain set a career-high with 12 strikeouts but Oregon State unable to keep a late lead in a 6-2 nonconference baseball loss at Mississippi State on Friday.

The Beavers held a 2-0 lead entering the bottom half of the eighth thanks to RBI singles from Andy Armstrong in the fifth and Troy Claunch in the eighth.

The Bulldogs tied the game on a bases-loaded single by Justin Foscue and took a three-run lead on a home run by Brandon Pimentel.

Chamberlain surpassed his previous single-game high for strikeouts — 11 against Arkansas in the 2018 College World Series — in 5⅓ innings of work. The lefty held Mississippi State to just two hits and two walks in his second start of the season. He struck out the side in both the third and fifth innings.

The loss went to lefty Cooper Hjerpe, who struck out two in an inning of work but allowed three hits and three runs. He is 0-1 this season.

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 877-576-4664 to upgrade your subscription. You have free articles remaining. {{featured_button_text}}

× Register for more free articles Stay logged in to skip the surveys Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

The win went to Bulldogs’ (4-0) reliever David Dunlavey, who held Oregon State (2-3) to two hits and a run in three innings. He is 1-0.

Kyler McMahan paced Oregon State with two of the Beavers’ six hits.