Oregon State has won eight straight Pac-12 baseball games and six consecutive conference series since losing two of three at current No. 1 UCLA.
That success the last six-plus weeks has put the defending national champion Beavers in the discussion for a top-eight seed in the NCAA tournament.
But they Beavers can’t seem to get a handle on the midweek games.
OSU dropped its fourth such contest in a row with Tuesday’s 6-3 loss to Gonzaga at Goss Stadium.
“I don’t get how we’re so uncompetitive in midweek games,” said Beavers coach Pat Bailey. “They’re every bit as important. They’re the different between hosting a regional and not hosting a regional. Really frustrating.”
Bailey expects his team to have the same approach in every game.
“We talk about it all the time. I’m pissed about it, to be honest with you,” he added.
The loss makes the Beavers (31-11-1) 2-6 in midweek games with one more — May 14 at home against Portland — left on the schedule.
Oregon State left two runners on in the seventh and eighth innings and then had its first two batters in the ninth reach via walks.
Corvallis High grad Zack Zalesky, in as a two-out pinch hitter, lined a double to left to score two runs and close the gap to three.
Alex McGarry beat out a slow roller to the left side for an infield single. Adley Rutschman then walked to load the bases and tie Michael Conforto (2014) for OSU’s single-season walks record at 55.
But Greg Fuchs struck out, and the Beavers will turn their attention to a three-game nonconference home series with visiting Oklahoma State beginning at 5:35 p.m. Friday.
“We’ve got to bring more energy from start to finish,” Rutschman said. “That last inning we brought energy, but we’ve got to have continuous energy throughout the game.”
Gonzaga (24-17) broke through first, scoring three runs in the fourth off Oregon State starter Dylan Pearce. Two singles and a passed ball produced a run, and Troy Johnston’s home run to right field scored two more.
That was it for Pearce, who gave way to Andrew Walling.
Rutschman answered back in the bottom half, leading off with a towering shot to right for his 15th home run of the season.
The Beavers avoided further damage in the fifth despite the Bulldogs loaded the bases with one out against Walling. Nathan Burns, in relief, drew an infield pop out and a grounder for a double play to end the threat.
But Gonzaga tacked on two more in the sixth after a leadoff walk and one-out double put two runners on. A passed ball and throwing error on OSU catcher Troy Claunch scored both runner to make it 5-1.
The Beavers looked to get back in it in their half of the sixth, but a two-out rally was snuffed out.
Oregon State had two runners on when Ryan Ober’s hard liner down the third-base line was called foul. A fair ball could have scored two runs.
Ober was then called out looking at strike three to end the threat.
OSU’s Christian Chamberlain pitched himself into trouble in the seventh and had an opportunity to get out of it with two outs and the bases loaded. But a balk scored a run before Chamberlain struck out the final batter.
“Obviously it’s a little upsetting how we came out today, with how we’ve been playing against Pac-12 teams,” Chamberlain said. “We don’t come out the same in midweek games as we are on the weekends. That’s something we need to fix as soon as possible.”
Pearce allowed three hits and three earned runs with no strikeouts and no walks.
Teammate Sam Tweedt made his first pitching appearance in three weeks, following consecutive poor results against San Diego State and Oregon earlier in the month. He got two outs and walked two.
The hot Bulldogs are not a team short on offense.
They’ve now won five straight games and seven of eight while scoring in double digits in five of those games
Johnston, named the West Coast Conference player of the week after hitting five home runs in five games, came into this week tied for first in the NCAA with 22 doubles.
Pearce entered the game having not allowed an earned run in his previous eight appearances, covering 15⅓ innings.
Last week at Nevada, the senior right-hander went six innings in relief. The one run against him, an unearned one, came on his throwing error in the bottom of the 12th inning that brought in the Wolf Pack’s game-winning run.
Gonzaga starter Nick Trogrlic-Iverson faced 17 batters in five innings, giving up two hits, one earned run and one walk with one strikeout. He came in with a 1-2 record and 5.67 earned-run average.
“Tonight it was just the first five innings not being competitive. That’s the bottom line,” Bailey said. “We were facing a guy that teams were hitting .330 against.”
It was the second meeting of the season between the two squads.
The Beavers defeated the Bulldogs 9-3 on Feb. 16 in the second game for both teams at the season-opening College Baseball Classic in Surprise, Arizona. Rutschman had a homer in that game as well.