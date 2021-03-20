OSU baseball: Beavers even series with Cougars

Garret Forrester hit his first career home run in a 3-for-4 effort and Jake Dukart doubled twice to send Oregon State to a 10-3 win over Washington State Saturday afternoon at Goss Stadium at Coleman Field.
Dukart also tallied three hits for the Beavers, who totaled 13 to even the three-game series at one apiece.
Forrester singled home a run in the third, then drove a pitch from Washington State reliever Duke Brotherton over the left field fence in the eighth to cap Oregon State’s (12-4 overall, 1-1 Pac-12 Conference) offensive afternoon. The freshman has four runs batted in over the first two games of the series.
Ryan Ober drove home OSU’s first run on a 6-3 groundout in the second, then watched Forrester put the Beavers up by two in the third. That led to a five-run fourth inning for Oregon State.
Two of the Beavers’ five runs in the inning scored on wild pitches. Kyler McMahan also doubled home a run and Micah McDowell reached on a bunt single with McMahan at third. Dukart capped off the inning with his second double.
Cole Hamilton and Preston Jones each had two hits for the Beavers.
The 10-run effort was more than enough cushion for the Oregon State pitching staff, which held the Cougars (11-3, 1-1) to three runs on eight hits. Cooper Hjerpe started for OSU and limited WSU to two hits in four scoreless innings. He struck out eight but did not pitch long enough for the win.
The win went to reliever Jack Washburn, who struck out three and retired all nine batters he faced. He is 2-0 this season.
Zane Mills took the loss for Washington State after allowing eight hits and seven runs in 3 1/3 innings. He is 3-1.
Oregon State concludes the three-game series Sunday afternoon at Goss Stadium. First pitch is slated for 1:05 p.m.