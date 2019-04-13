PHOENIX — Joe Casey battled off three consecutive 3-2 pitches from Arizona State reliever Brady Corrigan in the top of the eighth inning Saturday at Phoenix Municipal Stadium.
The 10th pitch of the at bat turned out to be a big one for the redshirt sophomore.
Casey drilled a 3-2 offering from Corrigan past the diving Spencer Torkelson at first base, driving in two and sending Oregon State to a 6-4 victory over Arizona State.
George Mendazona and Andy Armstrong each reached on back-to-back one-out singles, and Tyler Malone loaded the bases when he was hit by a 3-2 pitch, setting the table for Casey.
Casey finished the day 2-for-4 and helped pace an Oregon State offense that tallied 12 hits off three ASU pitchers. Ryan Ober led the Beavers with three hits, while Mendazona, Adley Rutschman and Alex McGarry all chipped in with two.
Christian Chamberlain worked two scoreless innings to improve to 3-3 and Jake Mulholland finished off the game with a perfect ninth for his fifth save of the season.
The Beavers jumped out to a 3-0 lead with one in the second and two in the third. ASU scored one in the third before McGarry drove in the Beavers’ fourth run in the fifth inning.
Bryce Fehmel started for the Beavers and handcuffed Arizona State for the first five innings. The Sun Devils, however, tied the game with back-to-back-to-back home runs to start the sixth. Fehmel got the first out of the sixth on a groundout to Andy Armstrong at short and was relieved by Dylan Pearce.
Fehmel did not figure in the decision after allowing four runs on five hits with four strikeouts.