Trent Sellers struck out eight in 4⅔ innings but Oregon State dropped a 2-0 decision to Oregon Friday night at PK Park.

The game was the first of three between the Beavers and Ducks.

Oregon (20-7, 7-3 Pac-12 Conference) scored its only runs of the game in the fifth, first on a single by Colby Shade and then on a Sabin Ceballos double. Both runs were credited to Sellers, who took the loss and dropped to 4-3 on the year. He scattered five hits with two walks in his eighth start of the season.

The OSU (18-11, 5-8) offense was held in check by Oregon starter Jace Stoffal, who exited after having gone seven scoreless innings, allowing one hit with three walks and nine strikeouts. He earned the win to improve to 4-2 on the year.

Mason Guerra picked up the Beavers’ first hit of the game on a single up the middle in the seventh. Dallas Macias also doubled in the eighth to lead off the inning.

Sellers was backed by Ben Ferrer and Aiden Jimenez. The two OSU relievers combined to allow two hits in 3⅓ innings, striking out three.

Game two of the series with the Ducks is slated for 3 p.m. Saturday at PK Park.