OSU baseball: Beavers blast past Huskies, 8-1

SEATTLE — Garret Forrester and Ryan Ober each hit two-run home runs and Cooper Hjerpe was dominant in Oregon State’s 8-1 win over Washington Saturday afternoon at Husky Ballpark.
Forrester drove in the game’s first four runs, doubling in a pair in the first before his two-run home run put Oregon State up 4-0 in the third. The freshman tallied four RBI and also finished with three hits after singling in the sixth inning.
The home run was the third of the season for Forrester, who also now has three multi-hit and multi-RBI efforts. He reached base in all five trips to the plate Saturday after walking in the fifth and eighth innings.
Ober extended Oregon State’s (16-5 overall, 4-1 Pac-12 Conference) lead to 6-1 — after a UW run in the fourth — with his third home run of the season. The two-run shot to straightaway center came in the sixth and was his third long ball of the season.
Ober also picked up a single in the fourth to finish 2-for-3 on the afternoon. He also walked in both the first and eighth innings.
Hjerpe held Washington (8-12, 0-5) hitless through six, ending the day with seven strikeouts in seven innings. His lone run against came in the fourth when the Huskies’ Braiden Ward was hit by a pitch to lead off the frame and scored after a stolen base and two groundouts.
Hjerpe picked up the win to improve to 2-1 this season.
Jacob Melton tied Forrester for the team lead with three hits and his ninth-inning single put the Beavers ahead 8-1; it was his seventh RBI of the season.
Jack Enger started and took the loss for the Huskies, dropping to 2-1 this season. He allowed four hits and four runs in three innings.
Oregon State concludes the three-game series with Washington Sunday afternoon at Husky Ballpark in Seattle. First pitch is set for 1 p.m.