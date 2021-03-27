OSU baseball: Beavers blast past Huskies, 8-1

SEATTLE — Garret Forrester and Ryan Ober each hit two-run home runs and Cooper Hjerpe was dominant in Oregon State’s 8-1 win over Washington Saturday afternoon at Husky Ballpark.

Forrester drove in the game’s first four runs, doubling in a pair in the first before his two-run home run put Oregon State up 4-0 in the third. The freshman tallied four RBI and also finished with three hits after singling in the sixth inning.

The home run was the third of the season for Forrester, who also now has three multi-hit and multi-RBI efforts. He reached base in all five trips to the plate Saturday after walking in the fifth and eighth innings.

Ober extended Oregon State’s (16-5 overall, 4-1 Pac-12 Conference) lead to 6-1 — after a UW run in the fourth — with his third home run of the season. The two-run shot to straightaway center came in the sixth and was his third long ball of the season.

Ober also picked up a single in the fourth to finish 2-for-3 on the afternoon. He also walked in both the first and eighth innings.