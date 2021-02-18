OSU baseball: Beavers all set for long-awaited season-opener

“Ideally in a four-game set, I like the idea of getting guys two appearances — the bullpen guys getting two appearances throughout that time. There are some guys who are really built up to go multiple innings, but we feel that we have solid depth in there and there’s no need to necessarily extend anyone, especially the first week or two of the season.”

On the offensive side of the ball, Oregon State returns a large group of position players who have been in the program for a long time and are now looking for breakout seasons.

Andy Armstrong was a mainstay in the infield in 2018 and 2019, and started all 14 games for the Beavers last season, but is the Beavers’ only returning multi-year starter. Kyler McMahan started 42 games in 2019, and Preston Jones, Joe Casey, Ryan Ober, Troy Claunch and Jake Dukart have all played major roles for the Beavers in past seasons.

That group will play a large role in deciding how far Oregon State goes this season. Aside from Dukart, they were all around for the 2018 title run.