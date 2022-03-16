OSU baseball: Beaver pitchers can't keep up with Antelope bats in 13-7 Grand Canyon win

Oregon State continues to hit the baseball well through the first 15 games of the season.

But the young pitchers the Beavers put on the mound Wednesday afternoon to wrap up a two-game home series with Grand Canyon didn’t quite have enough to slow down a talented Antelopes offense.

Grand Canyon pounded out 15 hits, including nine for extra bases, to split the set with a 13-7 win at Goss Stadium.

OSU (12-3) threw seven different pitchers, six of whom are freshmen or sophomores in athletic eligibility.

“Our biggest thing is conviction and knowing you can dominate as opposed to hoping,” Beavers coach Mitch Canham said. “A lot of younger guys we saw today ... there’s obviously work to be done there. They know it. I know it. So that’s what we’re going to do is work.”

Oregon State, which is ranked as high as third in the national polls and won two of three at Washington State last weekend to open Pac-12 play, jumps back into conference action Friday, opening a three-game series with visiting Arizona State at 5:35 p.m.

Grand Canyon (10-8) had 14 hits in Tuesday’s 9-8 loss to Oregon State. That followed Washington State’s 17 knocks Sunday in the Cougars’ 9-8 win in Pullman. But that three-game stretch, including Wednesday, isn’t anything to be concerned about, Canham said.

In those three contests, the Beavers had 34 hits.

Wednesday, the Antelopes scored the game’s first five runs and the Beavers got no closer than three from there.

Oregon State junior Jacob Melton extended his hitting streak to 17 games with a single in the ninth inning. He entered the day leading the Pac-12 in home runs (seven) and RBIs (30) and was tied for first in batting average (.467).

The utility player appears to have recovered well from surgery last May on his non-throwing shoulder that cost him the last 24 games of the 2021 season.

Melton said Wednesday that his body is feeling good but a little sore given he’s played 15 games in 26 days to open the season.

He’s going to the plate with confidence and looking for pitches he can handle, an approach that’s worked out so far, he said.

Melton said that in the offseason he focused on “just cleaning up some of the slack and stuff and getting more consistent with the swing. There were some deficiencies last year, for sure, and some holes in the spring. Definitely cleaned some of those up. Obviously still early in the year and a lot of season left, but definitely feeling good about where I’m at right now.”

After trailing 6-0, the Beavers got back in the game with three in the fifth.

Gavin Logan and Mason Guerra got OSU started with an infield single and double to left, respectively.

Kyle Dernedde then grounded a ball to deep shortstop that Jacob Wilson fielded but threw wide of first. Dernedde’s single and the scoring error allowed two to score. After two groundouts, Justin Boyd’s double to center scored Dernedde to make it 6-3.

But the Beavers’ momentum was short-lived, as was the case most of the day.

The Antelopes pounded out two more doubles and Tayler Aguilar’s two-run homer to deep right in the sixth to score four and blow the game open again. Aguilar also had two doubles.

GCU added a run in the seventh. OSU got two back in the bottom half on RBI groundouts by Wade Meckler and Melton.

Both teams scored two apiece in the ninth.

The Beavers had two of their seven pitchers not allow an earned run. Brock Townsend pitched a clean second inning and Justin Thorsteinson entered in the third and got four outs while giving up a hit and a walk.

OSU pitchers didn’t record a strikeout and walked five.

“We need to continue to develop depth. All those innings matter,” Canham said. “If you’re not able to get through a complete inning and someone else has to come in, that’s more stress on the rest of the bullpen. So you go out there and get the job done as long as you possibly can until someone takes the ball from you.”

The Beavers defense committed just its fifth error of the season on a throw by pitcher Ian Lawson in the ninth. Oregon State entered the game with the nation’s best fielding percentage at .992.

GCU starter Carter Young, a sophomore righty, allowed three runs (two earned) and six hits with four strikeouts and no walks in five innings.

Oregon State 9, Grand Canyon 8

A Greg Fuchs single up the middle in the bottom of the ninth Tuesday night gave the Beavers a walk-off victory against the Antelopes.

The Beavers trailed 8-5 going to the bottom of the sixth but scored one in that frame, two more in the seventh and one in the ninth to get the win.

Melton was 3 for 4 with two RBIs, Garret Forrester 2 for 4 with two RBIs and Wade Meckler 3 for 6. Fuchs and Tanner Smith each had two hits.

OSU’s Mitchell Verburg and DJ Carpenter each pitched a scoreless inning to close out the game, with Carpenter getting the win.

Grand Canyon’s Jacob Wilson, son of former major leaguer Jack Wilson, was 4 for 4 with two doubles and three RBIs.

