OSU baseball: Andy Armstrong delivering brilliant defense, improved bat during breakout season

“My first love was playing defense,” Armstrong said “It wasn’t playing the game of baseball; it was taking ground balls… That’s where I can have the most impact for the team. I try to do my best for these pitchers. I want them to feel like I can fill up the zone and get outs. I just wanna put my team in the best place possible.”

For much of his childhood, the Salem native also never dreamed of playing at Oregon State. His father, Rich, was a star outfielder at University of Oregon from 1961-1965, and Andy dreamed of following in his footsteps and becoming a Duck one day.

He quickly emerged as a highly-touted recruit while playing at West Salem High School, and college offers poured in. Despite the obvious allegiance that was forged during his own playing days, Rich never tried to steer Andy toward Oregon. In fact, the opposite was true.

“Because obviously he went to Oregon, and I wanted to play baseball at Oregon,” Andy Armstrong said of his father. “He was like, ‘Man you should go to Oregon State and play for Pat Casey.' Obviously when I stepped on campus here when I was being recruited, it was a no-brainer. He’s a bigger Oregon State fan than anyone now. He loves this school, he loves this baseball program. He saw the benefit in this way before I did.”