OSU baseball: Alex McGarry signs with Cincinnati Reds

Alex McGarry became the first Oregon State player to sign as an undrafted free agent this year following last week’s Major League Baseball first-year player draft.

McGarry, a utility player from Vancouver, Washington, signed with the Cincinnati Reds on Tuesday, according to D1Baseball.com reporter Kendall Rogers. Had he returned to Corvallis, McGarry would have had two years of college eligibility remaining.

Players who were not drafted are eligible to sign for up to $20,000. Left-handed pitcher Christian Chamberlain was the only Oregon State player to be picked during the five-round draft.

A left-handed, middle-of-the-order bat, McGarry was an all-Pac-12 first-team selection in 2019 after hitting .293 with eight home runs and 29 RBIs in 49 games. This spring, McGarry jumped out to a strong start and hit three homers and six doubles over 14 games during the pandemic-shortened season.

As of Tuesday afternoon, McGarry is the only Beaver to have signed with a Major League team this summer. On Monday, Oregon State right-hander Kevin Abel announced he will return to school for the 2021 season.

