OSU baseball: After hot start, Beavers back at Goss for home-opener

Andy Armstrong is batting .452 with four doubles in eight starts at shortstop, and Troy Claunch (.433), Kyler McMahan (.375) and Jones (.357) are all off to strong starts as well.

Ryan Ober is hitting .286 with four extra-base hits, and Joe Casey is hitting .314 with a team-best three homers and 13 RBIs. The one thing all six of those players have in common? They were all around for the 2018 national title run.

That group, along with Abel and a handful of other pitchers, are the connective tissue from the last great Oregon State team, and are hoping to link that past success to this year’s group.

“We didn’t play a lot (in 2018) but a lot of us were watching, observing how those other guys did it and how we grew as a team,” Casey said. “We’ve taken on that role of being those older guys. But we also have the younger guys who are at practice everyday, grinding with us and helping us out, too. It takes everyone.”

