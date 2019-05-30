Willie Weiss was a bit surprised to learn he would be headed back to his home state for an NCAA baseball regional.
The Michigan freshman and graduate of Westview High School in Portland said it was “awesome” to find out he and the Wolverines were coming to Corvallis for the postseason.
“It was kind of a shock at first,” said Weiss, a right-handed and Michigan’s closer. “Growing up here I always watched the Beavers, and when I saw our name come up in the selection show (Monday) I was in shock and super excited.”
Weiss was the 2018 Oregon Gatorade player of the year, helping Westview to the 6A state title.
This spring, he’s 2-2 with a 2.97 earned-run average with nine saves in 23 appearances. The third-seeded Wolverines (41-18) open the four-team, double-elimination Corvallis Regional against second-seeded Creighton (38-11) at 1 p.m. Friday at Goss Stadium.
Oregon State, the regional’s top seed, and fourth-seeded Cincinnati follow at 7 p.m.
Weiss expects to have lots of family at the game plus several friends who attend Oregon State.
He’s been thrust into a significant role as a freshman, but Michigan coach Erik Bakich says Weiss doesn’t play the part of a first-year player.
“He’s mature beyond his years. He’s got a lot of poise. He doesn’t get rattled,” Bakich said. “We saw that in his first fall with some of the training and drills and mental toughness exercises that we did. He was very locked in and very focused.
“He’s got a big arm and a swing-and-miss pitch with the slider. He’s been a big addition to the back end of our bullpen and he’s closed a lot of good games for us.”
The Wolverines feature a potent offense led by junior outfielder Jordan Brewer, the Big Ten Conference player of the year. He’s batting .342 with 12 home runs, 52 RBIs and 19 stolen bases.
But Brewer has been dealing with a turf toe injury the past month. It kept him out of his team’s final two games at last week’s conference tournament, in which Michigan went 3-2.
Brewer said it’s a “game-time decision” Friday. Bakich wasn’t as hopeful.
“I would say doubtful (to start) with a glimmer of hope. But most likely doubtful,” the coach said.
The offense also features sophomore outfielder Jordan Nwogu (.338, 10 home runs, 40 RBIs, 15 stolen bases) and sophomore shortstop Jack Blomgren (.310, three home runs, 41 RBIs).
Nwogu joined Brewer on the all-conference first team. The Wolverines lead the Big Ten in batting average (.283) and on-base percentage (.384).
“One person doesn’t have to be a superhero. We pass the baton, is what we say,” said Brewer, who also has Portland-based relatives coming to Goss. “You do your job and do your role and we just roll.”
Bakich called it a “luxury” not to have freshmen in his regular batting lineup.
“When you have that you have a chance to have some balance and some maturity,” he said. “We’ve got some guys up and down the lineup that are very capable. We’ve relied on getting productivity from all nine guys all year long. It’s been very big.”
Junior right-hander Karl Kauffmann (8-6, 2.86 ERA) is the Wolverines’ projected starting pitcher versus Creighton. Sophomore right Jeff Criswell (6-1, 2.76 in 15 starts) was a first team all-conference pick. Junior lefty Tommy Henry (9-5, 3.61) is expected to be a high pick in next week’s major league draft. A 3.49 ERA was tops in the Big Ten.
Michigan had a 13-game winning streak in late April and early May but lost five of seven heading into the Big Ten tournament before dropping their tournament opener against Ohio State.
A 5-4 win against Illinois to follow was the first of three straight victories for the Wolverines before losing the second of two Saturday games against eventual champion Nebraska.
“After the Illinois win we’re like ‘we’re back, we feel good. We’re finally firing on all cylinders.’ Our pitching was locked in. Our hitting was locked in,” Brewer said. “It’s been a roller-coaster year with us, but we’re a young ballclub and we know what we have and what we’ve got.”