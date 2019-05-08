Beach volleyball
Payton Rund (West Albany) and teammate Sara Putt took a two-set loss at second doubles Saturday in Florida State’s 3-1 loss to USC in an NCAA tournament match in Gulf Shores, Alabama.
Friday, Rund and Putt won the first set of a match that went unfinished in the third-seeded Seminoles 3-0 tournament win versus Cal Poly.
The same day, they split the first two sets of a match in a 3-0 tournament loss to UCLA.
Rund, a graduate transfer from St. Mary’s, finished the season 24-9 and 14-3 with Putt.
Baseball
Austin Crowson (Monroe) allowed two hits, one earned run and a walk in two innings Saturday in Western Oregon’s 9-4 win at St. Martin’s in Lacey, Washington.
Crowson was named to the Great Northwest Athletic Conference first team this week. The junior left-hander is 4-1 with a 3.66 earned-run average and 46 strikeouts and 16 walks this season.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was a combined 3 for 9 with a double, five RBIs, a run scored and a sacrifice in Utah’s three home losses to California.
Game scores were 8-4 Friday, 6-4 Saturday and 13-6 Sunday.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was a combined 2 for 11 with a home run, one RBI, one walk, two runs scored and a stolen base in Eastern Kentucky’s home series win against Tennessee Tech in Richmond.
The Colonels lost 13-8 Friday but won 9-3 Saturday and 8-2 Sunday.
***
Darren Crosby (Santiam Christian) pitched four scoreless innings of relief Sunday, allowed two hits and two walks with four strikeouts in Whitworth’s 12-5 win at Pacific Lutheran in Parkland, Washington.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 2 for 6 with one RBI Sunday in Corban’s two losses at the Cal Pac Championships in Mesa, Arizona.
The Warriors fell 4-3 to Marymount California and 5-1 to Benedictine.
***
Zack Zalesky (Corvallis) was a combined 1 for 7 with one RBI and Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) 0 for 8 in Oregon State’s three home losses to Oklahoma State. Game scores were 1-0 Friday, 5-2 Saturday and 8-7 Sunday.
***
Jacob Miller (West Albany) allowed six hits, four earned runs and a walk with four strikeouts in 3⅓ innings of relief Saturday in Feather River’s 10-7 home loss to Cosumnes River in Quincy, California.
Friday, he pitched one inning of scoreless relief with two saves to record his fourth save of the season in a 7-3 home win versus Cosumnes River.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed one hit with one strikeout in a scoreless inning of relief Saturday in Puget Sound’s 12-3 loss to Whitman in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Logan Williams (Philomath) was a combined 1 for 7 with a double, two walks and a stolen base Saturday in Chemeketa’s two home losses to Southwestern Oregon. Game scores were 5-4 and 3-2 in seven innings.
Friday, he was a combined 2 for 5 with a double, one RBI and two walks in two home wins against Southwestern Oregon. Game scores were 6-3 and 3-2 in eight innings.
***
Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was a combined 1 for 9 with two RBIs Friday in Howard Payne’s two American Southwest Conference tournament games in Angelo, Texas.
The Yellow Jackets lost 11-3 to Letourneau and 8-4 to Louisiana College.
Softball
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) pitched a complete game Saturday, allowing five hits, three earned runs and two walks with six strikeouts in Boise State’s 3-1 home loss to Colorado State.
Friday, she pitched 4⅓ scoreless innings, giving up three hits with four strikeouts in a 12-inning, 6-5 home win.
***
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) was 0 for 2 with a walk Saturday in Towson’s 3-1 home win against Drexel in Towson, Maryland.
She was a combined 4 for 8 with a home run, two doubles, three RBIs and three runs scored Friday in a home doubleheader sweep of Drexel. Game scores were 11-4 and 3-2.
***
Kennedy Jantzi (West Albany) was a combined 3 for 6 with a home run, four RBIs and two runs scored in Mount Hood’s home doubleheader sweep of Clackamas in Gresham. Game scores were 14-6 in six innings and 13-5 in five.
She was a combined 2 for 5 with a double, a walk and three runs scored May 1 in a sweep at Clark in Vancouver, Washington. Game scores were 13-0 in five innings and 7-6.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 4 for 13 with one RBI, two runs scored and a stolen base in Corban’s four games at the Cascade Collegiate Conference tournament in Ashland.
The Warriors defeated Carroll 4-2 and lost 4-1 to Southern Oregon on Friday, and on Saturday beat British Columbia 8-2 and lost 4-2 to College of Idaho.
***
Jamey Buckridge (Central Linn) was a combined 2 for 5 with a run scored Saturday in Chemeketa’s two losses at Grays Harbor. Game scores were 5-3 and 8-3.
Teammate Kira Sneddon (Lebanon) was a combined 0 for 5. She also pitched 4⅔ innings in the second game, giving up 10 hits, eight earned runs and a walk.
Buckridge was a combined 3 for 6 with a double, two RBIs and two runs scored May 1 in two losses at Southwestern Oregon in Coos Bay. Game scores were 15-3 and 15-4, both in five innings.
Sneddon allowed five hits and six earned runs in one inning of the first game.
***
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was 1 for 3 Friday in a 3-0 loss to Northwest Nazarene in a Great Northwest Athletic Conference tournament game in Portland.
A day earlier, she was also 1 for 3 in a 5-0 tournament loss to Concordia.
Men’s track and field
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) won the 800 meters in a personal-best 1 minute, 52.17 seconds in Friday’s Portland Twilight.
It gives the freshman the second-fastest time in the Cascade Collegiate Conference this spring heading into this weekend’s conference championship meet.
***
Montana State’s Justice Lamer (Crescent Valley) was fourth in the 1,500 in 3:59.82 in Friday’s Tom Gage Classic in Bozeman, Montana.
***
Zack Short (Lebanon) was named Idaho’s male athlete of the year during the school’s Silver and Goldspys awards last weekend.
He was an indoor All-American in the shot put, won the Big Sky Conference indoor title and holds the conference’s all-time record in that event.
***
Northwest Christian’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was 11th in the discus (121 feet, 2 inches) and 20th in the shot put (34-1½) in Saturday’s Linfield Open in McMinnville.
Portland State’s Ian Vickstrom (Corvallis) was 12th in the 1,500 (4:07.37).
Women’s track and field
George Fox’s Bethany Gingerich (Sweet Home) was third in the 400-meter hurdles in 1 minute, 4 seconds in Friday’s Portland Twilight.
Teammate Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) was third in the hammer (135-3) and seventh in the discus (128-0).
Chico State’s Kela Leamy (Crescent Valley) was 11th in the 3,000-meter steeplechase (11:19.01).
Western Oregon’s Nicole Niskanen (South Albany) was 12th in the 400 hurdles (1:07.52). In the 100, teammate Natalie Legras (Scio) was 13th (13.05) and Concordia’s Tommi Villers (Santiam Christian) 18th (13.80).
***
Northwest Christian’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was sixth in the 100-meter hurdles (15.50) and 10th in the 100 (13.02) in Saturday’s Linfield Open in McMinnville.
Teammate Cori Sanders (East Linn Christian) was 10th in the discus (16-8) and 17th in the shot put (30-11¼). Teammate Morgan Robb (Central Linn) was 23rd in the 100 (13.74) and 35th in the 200 (29.16).
Clackamas’ McKenna Tanselli (Lebanon) was seventh in the 3,000 steeplechase (13:43.73). George Fox’s Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) was 11th in the high jump (4-8¼). Western Oregon’s Natalie Legras (Scio) was 12th in the 100 hurdles (16.82).
