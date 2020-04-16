Area running races forced to change 2020 plans

The continuing pandemic has forced two popular spring running races in the area to change paths.
The Corvallis Half Marathon has postponed its date from April 11 to Oct. 3.
Organized by Rotary Club of Corvallis After Five, the 13.1-mile race begins and ends on the Oregon State campus and is in its 10th year. Participants were offered the option to defer their entry to the Oct. 3 date or the 2021 race, or ask for a refund. It was announced in mid-March that the race had been postponed, and the deadline to request a refund was April 1.
“The majority rolled their registration over to October or to the 2021 event, which enable us to give refunds to those in need,” said race chair Bob Hazleton in an email. “Many of those who requested refunds were seniors at OSU who may be leaving the area.”
Hazleton said Corvallis Half organizers worked with those also putting together runs in the area scheduled in October.
“Many of our racers are students and employees of OSU. Oct. 3 was the first date that we were able to host, OSU facilities were available and school will be back in session. Hopefully the weather will still be nice at that time,” he said.
Corvallis Half Marathon had 958 entries in 2019. More than 1,000 were registered for this year’s race when it was postponed. The event also holds a 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) race.
The 25th McDonald Forest 50k, originally scheduled for May 9, was canceled.
The race is organized by Corvallis Area Trail Runners. It begins and ends at Peavy Arboretum, just north of Lewisburg.
“This year's race was turning out to be epic with the return to McCulloch Peak as well as the addition of several new trails in the forest,” race directors Anne Miller and Mike Rosling said in an email. “Both OSU and Team Dirt dedicated a lot of hard work getting the trails built for the race.”
Some of the trails that make up the 31-mile course, including those in the McDonald-Dunn Research Forest, have been closed due to COVID-19.
The race directors were contacted March 17 by those with OSU Research Forest, the race permittee, asking that the race be rescheduled because of restrictions on gatherings for large events.
“We considered rescheduling the race for the Fall 2020 but didn’t think it was in the community’s best interests as there are already multiple races at this time (Condor 25K; Fall Festival 10K as well as the rescheduled Corvallis Half Marathon),” the race directors said. “We chose to cancel the race so that the 25th will be the big event it should be.”
The Condor race is scheduled for Oct. 4 at Peavy Arboretum. Corvallis Fall Festival’s 10k, 5k and 1k kids run are generally held on Sunday of the festival, which this year is Sept. 27.
McDonald Forest race participants could roll over their entry to the 2021 race, which will again be in May, or request a refund, which would be 75% of the entry fee, according to the race website.
Previous race permits capped race participation at 300. But with increased interest in this year’s race, Oregon State agreed to bump the maximum to 350. That number was reached through registration, with 34 more on a waiting list. A total of 283 rolled over their registrations to 2021.
Heart of the Valley Running Club, which organizes the Fall Festival runs, also conducts the Run for the Hills’ 30k, 8k and two-mile races through the Bald Hill and Fitton Green areas.
This year’s races are scheduled for June 7. A notice on the HOTV website says a decision on holding this year’s races will be made sometime in early May.
