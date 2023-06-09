Albany has its AAA American Legion baseball team back.

After a five-year hiatus, efforts have been made to provide more summer opportunities for high school-age players in the area.

The Mid-Valley Southpaws have returned, although a little behind the competition after West Albany reached the OSAA 5A state championship game last weekend and school graduations this week made it difficult to get the season underway.

The team had its first of two tryouts Wednesday and will practice Sunday before playing its first game Monday. The Southpaws will play home games at West Albany's Memorial Stadium.

“It was an opportunity thing for kids to open some more doors,” Mid-Valley coach Troy Babbitt said.

Based on attendance of the first tryout, Babbitt said the team will be made up of players from Lebanon, South Albany and West Albany, with a likely majority of the players from West Albany.

Babbitt was the head coach of the program from 2012 to 2018 after spending time as an assistant under previous head coach Harvey Miller.

Babbitt was suspended by American Legion baseball for two years in December 2018 after rule-breaking regarding the use of an ineligible player that occurred during the state tournament that year.

Babbitt said at the time he got assurances from state and national Legion officials that the player was cleared. But the ruling, which took a state title away from Albany, stood, and state chairman Ron Long was also suspended.

But the Albany program is putting that in the past and looking forward to getting players back on the field, some who otherwise wouldn’t have had the chance to play at such a high level of baseball during the summer.

Chad Hartsell, a veteran area coach who was a Mid-Valley assistant from 2014 to 2018, has returned to help Babbitt. Bill Rice and Matt Rice are also on the coaching staff.

The past few years, there had been talk about getting the program back on the field. The American Legion organization encouraged movement toward a return. But no one took the lead to make it happen. Until now.

“I wanted it back, but no one really took it over and ran with it. It just kind of went stagnant,” Babbitt said. “The whole staff is excited. We kind of decided together to do this. We’re happy to have it back.”

Babbitt said American Legion baseball has been “losing traction” with other club sports offerings during the summer. Legion has lost baseball programs throughout the state in recent years and it’s healthy for the organization with more teams, he said.

Eleven players who attended Linn County high schools competed on the Corvallis Gerding Builders team last summer. But having just one AAA American Legion team in the area eliminated opportunities for others.

Mid-Valley will play its first games in nearly five years at a Monday doubleheader in Eugene. The Southpaws’ first scheduled home game is June 21 with an Area III doubleheader against Newport.

Mid-Valley will be at somewhat of a disadvantage with a late start to the season, which normally begins in early June and the regular season ending in mid-July.

Most other teams played their first games last week. Corvallis will have played six contests before Mid-Valley plays its first.

Bringing players from multiple schools together in search of a bond can be a challenge, and the Southpaws have limited time to do that.

“The camaraderie and chemistry is a big part of the season because they play so many games, so quickly you have to bring that together as fast as you can,” Babbitt said.

But the fact that so many of the players will be from West Albany, based on the turnout during tryouts, will be a plus, he added.

Many of the team’s players will be new to Legion and will have to adjust to a strenuous schedule. Mid-Valley will play about 40 games in the next month or so.

Babbitt said there’s been good support from Albany- and Lebanon-area businesses and donors to help the program get back on its feet. Southpaw’s Pizza, with owner Chris Reese, has returned as a primary sponsor.