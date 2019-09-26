Volleyball
Linn-Benton sophomore outside hitter Ally Tow (Sweet Home) was named the Northwest Athletic Conference offensive player of the week for Sept. 16-22.
She had 11 kills, seven digs, two block assists and an ace Friday in a three-set home sweep of Chemeketa.
Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley) added nine kills, eight digs, two aces and one block assist; Alexis Chapman (West Albany) six kills, three digs, three block assists, two aces and one solo block; and Taylor Tedrow (West Albany) five kills, three digs, two block assists and an assist for the Roadrunners.
Tow had 17 kills, six digs and a block assist Sept. 18 in a three-set win at Umpqua in Roseburg.
Chapman had eight kills, three assists and a block assist; Aflatooni five kills, six digs and a block assist; and Chapman seven kills, three digs, two block assists and a solo block.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had 13 kills and three block assists Saturday in Corban’s four-set home win against Oregon Tech in Salem. Courtney Isom (West Albany) had one kill and one assist for Oregon Tech.
Friday, Clark had four kills and four block assists in a three-set home win against Southern Oregon. Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) had 17 kills, seven digs and one ace and Emma Ryan (Lebanon) 11 digs and two assists for Southern.
Bogatin had 25 assists, five digs and two aces Saturday in a three-set win at Northwest Christian in Eugene.
Ryan added 21 digs and one ace. Northwest Christian’s Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 19 assists, nine digs and one ace.
Friday, Northern had 41 assists, 15 digs, five kills and one ace in a five-set home win against Oregon Tech. Isom had four assists and four digs.
***
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) had seven kills, three block assists and a dig Saturday in Oregon State’s four-set loss to Cal Poly in Fort Collins, Colorado.
Friday, Bennett had 10 kills and two block assists in a four-set loss at Colorado State in Fort Collins. Teammate Taylor Quinn (Corvallis) added four digs.
A day earlier, Bennett had 11 kills, six block assists, five digs and one solo block and Quinn two digs in a five-set loss to Northern Colorado in Fort Collins.
***
Desarae Reab (Crescent Valley) had three kills Sept. 18 in a three-set home win against Olympic in Longview, Washington.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had a combined three digs in two Southwestern Oregon home losses. The Lakers lost in five sets to Clark on Friday and in three to Mount Hood on Saturday.
***
Lauren Christie (Lebanon) had one kill and one dig Sept. 19 in Hawaii Pacific’s three-set loss at Chaminade in Honolulu.
Football
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had 14 tackles, with 1.5 for loss including half a sack, Friday in USC’s 30-23 home win against Utah.
A sophomore safety, Hufanga leads the Trojans (3-1) in tackles this season with 42.
***
John Bates (Lebanon) had three catches for 43 yards, including a 28-yard touchdown, Friday in Boise State’s 30-19 home win against Air Force. The third-quarter touchdown put the Broncos ahead for good.
***
Ryan Galovich (Crescent Valley) averaged 43.6 yards on eight punts with a long of 58 yards and had one tackle Saturday in Wyoming’s 24-21 loss at Tulsa (Oklahoma).
***
Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had two tackles and a pass breakup and Joey Roos (West Albany) one tackle Saturday in Western Oregon’s 42-36 win at Azusa Pacific in Azusa, California.
***
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had four catches for 23 yards Saturday in Pacific’s 45-28 loss at Cal Lutheran in Thousand Oaks.
Women’s soccer
Chanel Garcia (South Albany) scored the winning goal in the 74th minute Saturday in Corban’s 2-1 home win against College of Idaho in Salem.
***
Taylor Marshall (South Albany) scored on a goal on three shots Saturday in Rogue’s 4-1 home loss to Clark in Grants Pass.
***
Sienna Higinbotham (West Albany) took three shots, one on goal, Friday in Portland State’s 1-0 loss at St. Mary’s in Moraga, California.
Women’s cross-country
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was sixth at Friday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview in Cottage Grove. She completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 18 minutes, 38 seconds.
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 11th in 18:53. Oregon Tech won the seven-team meet and Corban was fifth.
Men’s water polo
Austin Barton (West Albany) had a goal and a steal Saturday in Concordia Irvine’s 12-9 loss at Redlands (California).
Friday, he had one goal and two steals in a 12-10 loss at Cal Irvine.
Men’s golf
Northwest Christian’s Seth King (Crescent Valley) shot 70-76-74—220 and tied for 13th at the UBC Invitational in Bellingham, Washington.
Corban’s Marcus Frazier (Lebanon) shot 76-77-71—224 to tie for 21st. Corban and Northwest Christian tied for fourth in the 10-team tournament.
***
Oregon State’s Richie Mikesell (West Albany) shot 75-78—153 and teammate Alec Berrey (Crescent Valley) 78-77—155 while playing as individuals at the Wolf Pack Shootout in Reno, Nevada.
Men’s cross-country
Southern Oregon’s Tyler Miller (South Albany) finished 35th in Friday’s Cascade Collegiate Conference Preview in Cottage Grove, covering the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 28 minutes, 16 seconds.
Teammate AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was 49th in 29:19. The Raiders won the six-team meet.
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was 91st in Friday’s Sundowner Invitational in Monmouth, covering the 8,000-meter course in 28:45. The Boxers didn’t field a complete team.
Men’s soccer
Jack Cuevas (Corvallis) made two saves in goal Saturday in a 2-0 loss at Puget Sound and two more Sunday in a 2-0 loss at Pacific Lutheran, both in Tacoma, Washington.
***
Liam Clark (Corvallis) took a shot on goal Sunday in Lane’s 2-0 win at Portland.
