Football
Ty Hargis (Lebanon) had a team-high 11 catches for 94 yards and was 0-for-1 passing Saturday in Pacific’s 21-10 home loss to Dubuque in Forest Grove.
***
Drew Kell (Crescent Valley) had five tackles Saturday in Oregon State’s 48-25 home win against Southern Utah.
***
Joey Roos (West Albany) had four tackles Saturday in Western Oregon’s 50-17 home loss to Central Washington in Monmouth.
Teammate Court Hammond (Crescent Valley) had two tackles (one for loss) and a quarterback hurry and Brian Sarbeck (Scio) one tackle.
***
Talanoa Hufanga (Crescent Valley) had three tackles Saturday in USC’s 17-3 loss at Stanford.
***
J.D. Lasswell (Corvallis) had four catches for 42 yards Saturday in Linfield’s 21-14 loss at Carroll in Helena, Mont.
Volleyball
Haylie Bennett (Philomath) and Maddy Gravley (Santiam Christian) each had 11 kills and three block assists Saturday in Oregon State’s three-set sweep of North Texas at the K-State Invitational in Manhattan. Gravley also had one assist and one dig.
Friday, Bennett had a combined 21 kills, nine block assists and one assist as the Beavers split two tournament matches. Gravley had a combined 10 kills, 11 block assists, one assist and one dig.
OSU swept Nebraska Omaha and lost to Kansas State in four sets.
***
Maddie Norris (Lebanon) had 17 assists, three kills, four aces, three digs and two block assists Tuesday in Linn-Benton’s three-set home sweep of College of the Redwoods.
Teammate Ally Tow (Sweet Home) added 12 kills, nine digs and one ace; Kya Knuth (Lebanon) 11 digs and two assists; Mitra Aflatooni (Crescent Valley), three kills, four digs and one ace; and Daija Smith (Scio) two digs and one ace.
Norris had a combined 41 assists, 12 kills, five aces, 17 digs and four block assists Saturday in Linn-Benton’s split of two matches at a tournament in Spokane, Washington.
Tow added 22 kills, 28 digs, four aces, three block assists and one solo block; Knuth added 26 digs and five assists; and Aflatooni six kills, five digs and one block assist.
The Roadrunners lost in four sets to Walla Walla and defeated Chemeketa in four.
Friday, Norris had a combined 12 kills, 47 assists, 38 digs, four aces and two block assists in three matches.
Knuth had 37 digs and 10 assists; Tow 24 kills, 29 digs, four aces, two solo blocks and one assist; and Aflatooni 21 kills 16 digs, one solo block and one block assist. LB lost to Highline and North Idaho in four sets and swept Blue Mountain in three.
***
Makenna Northern (Central Linn) had 26 assists, one kill, two aces, one block assist and two digs Saturday in Northwest Christian’s four-set loss at Northwest in Kirkland, Washington.
Friday, she had 22 assists and seven digs in a three-set loss at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington.
***
Emma Ryan (Lebanon) had 19 assists, one kill, one ace and two digs Sept. 6 in Southern Oregon’s three-set home sweep of Walla Walla in Ashland.
Teammate Hannah Bogatin (Corvallis) added 10 assists and two digs and Malie Rube (Crescent Valley) one kill.
Bogatin had eight assists, two aces and two digs and Ryan eight digs and four assists Tuesday in a three-set win at Oregon Tech in Klamath Falls.
Isabella Smith (Santiam Christian) had three assists and five digs for Oregon Tech. Friday, Smith had seven digs, one assist and two aces Friday in a three-set home sweep of Walla Walla.
***
Megan Miller (South Albany) had seven kills, one assist, one ace, one dig, two solo blocks and a block assist Saturday in Lower Columbia’s three-set win against Umpqua in Lakewood, Washington.
Teammate Des Reab (Crescent Valley) added seven kills.
***
Hadley Heck (Crescent Valley) had six kills Saturday in Portland State’s three-set loss to Gonzaga at the West Coast Challenge in Portland.
Friday, she had a combined 10 kills in a three-set loss to Fresno State and a five-set loss to California.
***
Jacquelyn Clark (West Albany) had a combined 10 kills and four block assists in Corban’s two matches last week. The Warriors won in four sets at Northwest in Kirkland, Wash., on Friday and lost in four at Evergreen State in Olympia, Washington, on Saturday.
***
Brianna Marquez (Lebanon) had three digs and one assist Saturday in Pacific’s four-set win against host Johnson and Wales in Denver.
***
Kaela Lindsey (Philomath) had two kills Friday in Eastern Oregon’s three-set sweep at Multnomah in Portland.
***
Madeline Trippett (South Albany) had one dig apiece Saturday in Southwestern Oregon’s three-set loss to Southern Idaho and four-set loss to Northwest in Twin Falls, Idaho.
Friday, Trippett had six kills against Salt Lake CC and two kills versus Snow in two three-set losses.
***
Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) had one dig Friday in George Fox’s four-set win against Minnesota-Morris in Colorado Springs, Colorado.
Women’s cross-country
Oregon Tech’s Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 10th in Saturday’s Humboldt Invitational in Arcata, California.
Mason finished the 6,000-meter (3.7-mile) course in 22 minutes, 59 seconds. The Owls won the six-team meet.
***
Corban’s Sydney Nichol (East Linn Christian) was fourth in Friday’s Ash Creek Invite in Monmouth. She completed the 5,000-meter (3.1-mile) course in 20:05.
Men’s cross-country
Western Oregon’s Trey Reed (Scio) was 44th in Friday’s Ash Creek Invitational in Monmouth.
He covered the 7,000-meter (4.3-mile) course in 24 minutes, 55 seconds. The Wolves won the nine-team meet.
***
Oregon Tech’s Bradley Johnston (South Albany) was 22nd in Saturday’s Humboldt Invitational in Arcata, California.
He finished the 8,000-meter (5-mile) course in 30:22.The Owls won the six-team meet.
Men’s soccer
Igor Hubenya (South Albany) took a shot Saturday in Corban’s 3-1 loss at Westmont in Santa Barbara, California.
