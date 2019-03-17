Softball
Julia Smith-Harrington (West Albany) hit a home run in both games and got a complete-game victory in the circle Sunday in Towson’s split in Greensboro, North Carolina.
In a 4-2 win versus UNC Greensboro, she allowed three hits and one earned run with nine strikeouts. At the plate, she was 1 for 3 with a solo homer.
Later, she was 2 for 2 with a home run, two RBIs, a walk and a run scored in a 5-2 loss to Sacred Heart.
Saturday, she was a combined 1 for 5 with two RBIs, a walk, three runs scored and a sacrifice in two games. Towson lost 10-9 to UNC Greensboro and beat St. Peter’s 10-2.
***
Cheyanne Rimer (Scio) was a combined 7 for 12 with two home runs, two RBIs, a walk and four runs scored in Western Oregon’s four home games.
The Wolves swept Simon Fraser 6-3 and 9-3 on Saturday and Western Washington and split with Western Washington on Sunday, winning 5-2 and losing 10-2 in six innings. Rimer had home runs in both Sunday games.
***
Kelsey Broadus (West Albany) allowed five hits, two earned runs and nine walks with four strikeouts in a complete-game effort Saturday in Boise State’s 7-3 win against Sacramento State in Stockton, California.
***
Kaylee Buhrkuhl (Santiam Christian) was a combined 4 for 14 with a triple, two RBIs, two walks, three runs scored, a stolen base and a sacrifice in Corban’s four home wins against Eastern Oregon in Salem.
The Warriors won 12-1 in six innings and 1-0 on Saturday and 13-2 in five innings and 5-1 Sunday. Buhrkuhl’s sacrifice scored the only run in Saturday’s second game.
***
Kelsie Sullivan (Corvallis) allowed a combined 17 hits, eight earned runs, and a walk with one strikeout Sunday in Puget Sound’s two home losses to Pacific in Tacoma, Washington. She was also 1 for 2 at the plate with a double.
Game scores were 13-2 and 17-0, both in five innings.
Saturday, Sullivan was 1 for 2 with one RBI and a sacrifice. In the circle, she gave up two hits, two earned runs and a walk without recording an out.
Men’s track and field
Idaho’s Zach Short (Lebanon) was 15th in the NCAA indoor championships with a toss of 61 feet, 1½ inches in Birmingham, Alabama, to earn all-American second-team honors.
***
Pacific’s Oliver Joss (Corvallis) was fifth in the 800 meters in 2 minutes, 0.62 seconds in Saturday’s Pacific Preview in Forest Grove.
Northwest Christian’s Logan Oakerman (Harrisburg) was sixth in the discus (121-6) and ninth in the shot put (39-7¼). George Fox’s Nicholas Armour (Santiam Christian) was 13th in the long jump (19-4¾) and 17th in the 100 (12.08).
***
Oregon Tech’s Josiah Stroup (Lebanon) was eighth in the 400 (51.59) and 21st in the 200 (23.54) at the Chico Wildcat Invite in Chico, California.
Southern Oregon’s AJ Sandvig (Crescent Valley) was ninth in the 400 (52.28). Oregon Tech’s Alexander Turkins (Lebanon) was 14th in the discus (116-8).
In the men’s standings, Southern Oregon was second and Oregon Tech fourth of 11 teams. The Oregon Tech women were fifth of 12 teams.
Men’s basketball
Tariq Harris (Crescent Valley) had 11 points, three rebounds, three assists and a steal March 7 in Clackamas’ 105-68 loss to North Idaho in an NWAC tournament game in Everett, Washington.
***
Cal Stueve (Philomath) had 13 points and three rebounds Tuesday in Oregon Tech's 82-76 loss to Spring Arbor in the NAIA national championship game in Sioux City, South Dakota.
Monday, he had two points, one assist and one steal in a 93-81 semifinal win against Cascade Collegiate Conference rival College of Idaho.
Stueve had four points and two rebounds Saturday in a 107-93 quarterfinal win.
He had two points, two rebounds and a steal March 6 in a 75-65 tournament win versus Antelope Valley.
***
Jake Costello (South Albany) had two points and two rebounds Friday in Walla Walla CC’s 63-62 win against Lower Columbia in an NWAC tournament quarterfinal in Everett, Washington.
Baseball
Joe Casey (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 5 with a home run, two RBIs, two walks and a run scored in two Oregon State games in Seattle.
The Beavers defeated Indiana 8-3 on Saturday and tied Coastal Carolina 4-4 on Sunday.
Casey was 0 for 1 with a walk and strikeout in Tuesday's 7-6 nonconference win over Oregon.
***
Austin Crowson (Monroe) allowed four hits and a walk while striking out 11 in a scoreless six-inning start but took a no-decision Sunday in Western Oregon’s 4-3 loss to Central Washington in Bellevue, Washington.
***
Josh Gerig (East Linn Christian) was a combined 5 for 9 with five RBIs, one walk, four runs scored and two stolen bases in three Howard Payne home wins against Belhaven in Brownwood, Texas.
The Yellow Jackets won 8-5 in seven innings and 19-8 on Friday and 18-8 in eight innings Saturday.
***
Logan Williams (Philomath) was a combined 1 for 3 with a double, three RBIs and a walk Sunday in Chemeketa’s 15-13 win at Green River in Auburn, Washington.
***
Justin Tow (Sweet Home) was a combined 2 for 8 with four runs scored in three Corban games at British Columbia in Vancouver last weekend.
Corban won 5-1 and lost 10-3 on Saturday and won 6-4 on Sunday.
***
Sean Little (Crescent Valley) was a combined 1 for 9 with two RBIs, a walk and three sacrifices in Willamette’s three games at Linfield in McMinnville.
The Bearcats won 6-1 and lost 6-3 on Saturday and won 14-4 on Sunday.
***
Darren Crosby (Santiam Christian) allowed two hits and struck out one in an inning of scoreless relief Sunday in Whitworth’s 1-2 win at Pacific in Forest Grove.
***
Evan Cyrus (West Albany) was a combined 1 for 10 with four walks and a run scored in four Linn-Benton home games.
The Roadrunners defeated Yakima Valley 7-0 on Friday, lost 9-6 to Blue Mountain on Saturday and swept a doubleheader against Blue Mountain on Sunday, 7-6 and 3-2.
***
Briley Knight (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 1 Tuesday in Utah's 5-3 home loss to Gonzaga.
Monday, he was 2 for 5 with a double, two RBIs and a run scored in a 10-6 win versus Niagra in Provo, Utah.
The freshman is batting .375 with three doubles and three RBIs in nine games.
***
Corey Conklin (Crescent Valley) was 0 for 1 Sunday in Eastern Kentucky’s 16-10 home win against Oakland in Richmond.
***
Owen Shellhammer (Corvallis) allowed three hits, two earned runs and two walks with one strikeout and took the defeat Saturday in Puget Sound’s 11-9 home loss in 13 innings to Pacific Lutheran in Tacoma, Washington.
Men’s swimming
Concordia Irvine’s Austin Barton (West Albany) won the 200-yard freestyle in 1 minute, 39.67 seconds in last month’s Pacific Collegiate Swim Conference championship meet in La Mirada, California.
He also helped his team win the 800 freestyle relay (6:53.48). The Eagles were first of six teams.
Barton was a two-time All-American and the 2017-18 student-athlete of the year at Cuesta College.
Men’s golf
Oregon's Kevin Geniza (Crescent Valley) recorded a career-best finish, shooting 73-72-71 for an even-par 216 and a tie for third at this week's Bandon Dunes Championship.
The Ducks were ninth of 17 teams.
Men’s lacrosse
Tomas Meade (Crescent Valley) had two goals and an assist with six shots March 5 in Vassar’s 24-4 home win against Mount St. Mary in Poughkeepsie, New York.
Women’s lacrosse
Jenna Hessel (West Albany) had two goals and took six shots March 3 in Linfield’s 17-9 home loss to New England in McMinnville.
Wrestling
Cal Poly’s Brawley Lamer (Crescent Valley) was fourth at 157 in Saturday’s Pac-12 championship meet in Tempe, Arizona.
The Mustangs were fifth of five teams.
Women’s track and field
Corban’s Sydney Nichol and Mackenzie Wilson (both East Linn Christian) each won two events in Saturday’s Saints Invitational in Gresham.
Nichol was first in the 800 (2 minutes, 30.75 seconds) and 1,500 (5:05.95) meters, while Wilson won the 100 (12.84) and 200 (26.51).
Wilson also helped the Warriors win the 4x100 (49.60) and 4x400 (4:14.58) relays.
***
Northwest Christian’s Jordyn Edewards (Crescent Valley) was fourth in the 100 hurdles (15.87) Saturday at the Pacific Preview in Forest Grove.
She also helped her team take third in the 4x400 relay (4:16.38).
Teammate Morgan Robb (Central Linn) was 15th in the 100 (14.18), 18th in the 200 (30.52) and helped another Beacons 4x400 relay team take sixth (4:48.23).
Lewis and Clark’s Rachelle Locey (Corvallis) was fifth in the 100 hurdles (16.17), eighth in the long jump (15 feet, 4¼ inches) and 19th in the javelin (72-9). Teammate Syrah Starnes (Corvallis) was 17th in the javelin (87-11).
George Fox got fifth-place finishes from Tahnisha Manibusan (South Albany) in the hammer (123-11) and Maddie O’Hare (Monroe) in the high jump (4-9). Teammate Amarie Miller (Santiam Christian) was 26th in the 1,500 (5:50.66).
Willamette’s Jeidah DeZurney (Lebanon) was seventh in the discus (102-4) and eighth in the hammer (121-1). Linfield’s Josie Knight (Sweet Home) was seventh in the shot put (33-10¾) and 21st in the 100 (14.82).
***
Oregon Tech’s Allison Young (West Albany) was sixth in the javelin (97-2) and ninth in the 200 (28.22) at the Chico Wildcat Invite in Chico, California.
Teammate Hannah Mason (Lebanon) was 11th in the 5,000 (19:18.41) and 17th in the 1,500 (5:08.88).
***
Pacific Lutheran’s Jessica Saathoff (Philomath) was 17th in the 100 in 13.76 in Saturday’s PLU Open in Tacoma, Washington.
Women’s basketball
Katie Skipworth (Lebanon) had three rebounds, three assists and two steals Saturday in Skagit Valley’s 68-62 loss to Lower Columbia in an NWAC tournament game in Everett, Washington.
Beach volleyball
Payton Rund (West Albany) and teammate Brooke Kuhlman went 2-4 in first doubles as Florida State split six matches.
The Seminoes defeated Long Beach State 5-0 at USC and lost to the host Trojans 3-2 on March 7; defeated Pepperdine 4-1 and Hawaii 3-2 Saturday in Manhattan Beach, California; and lost 4-1 to UCLA and 3-2 to USC Sunday at Manhattan Beach.