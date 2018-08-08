As many of us mid-valley residents know, “fur babies” are a part of all our lives. Dogs, cats, more dogs, more cats, etc. Even if you don’t have one of your own, you see them everywhere you go. Our trails are covered by fellow Oregonians spending time outdoors with their pets. Our communities are dedicating areas for dog parks and the residents voice their approval with their attendance, both two-legged and four-legged alike.
But in addition to our very common dog and cat proclivity, Oregonians are branching out into a wide variety of “fur babies” and even times those with no fur at all.
So, readers here in the mid-valley, welcome to our inaugural edition of All About Pets. In this exciting and entertaining volume inspired by our popular weekly page publishing on Saturdays, we’ll take a deeper dive to discuss a variety of topics related to our friends of the non-human variety.
This keepsake edition will not only educate and entertain about dogs and cats, we’ll discuss so much more. Did you know rabbits are often easily adopted from shelters? Are you aware that bearded dragons have become one of the most popular pets in recent years? Have you even considered a hedgehog as your next family member? Are you someone who has benefitted from animal assisted therapy?
Many Oregonians have answered these questions in the affirmative and their lives have been enriched by the creatures they’ve chosen to cohabitate with and care for.
We’ll not only discuss the fun parts of pet parenting, but also some of the challenges facing us all. Health care for our pets continues to evolve along with dangers in our environment, both from nature and from man-made sources.
Resources for understanding how to best care for your beloved family members abound throughout Linn and Benton counties. We are fortunate to live, work and play in such a beautiful land. Let’s enjoy it with our pets as we appreciate all they offer to make our lives more than they could even be without them.
The editors
