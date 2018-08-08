From October through January, the Oregon ground cover conceals a little known secret. The treasure? Truffles. Although the White Truffle found here yields a high return even by the ounce, the true profit is found in the infamous Perigord Black Truffle, which is well known as a French variety and (due to it’s rarity) is quite costly. Oregon was introduced to the international market in 2016 as a producer of this sought after and rich flavor enhancer.
Because these precious fungi have a symbiotic relationship with tree roots, they are not found on the surface of the soil as many mushroom species. Rather, they’re often by roots and between the soil and layers of leaves and other foliage covering the ground.
So, how does one go about locating this hidden gem?
It was common for many years to use truffle pigs due to their natural draw to the pheromones secreted by the fungi. The problem was that the hogs would tend to consume the prize once it was found, which was clearly self-defeating. As a result, specially trained dogs began being used for both recreational and commercial truffle harvesters. Their sense of smell and more trainable dispositions makes man’s best friend a good business partner in the truffle world.
As word got out that dogs are great truffle hunting companions, a need for training arose. NW Truffle Dogs is one local example of the solution. Because truffles have a very specific smell (and identifying it is paramount to successfully hunting them), the facility has created a program that caters specifically to this canine training. Additionally, they educate participants on the truffle industry and how to use their dog’s natural hunting abilities to accompany them on this new adventure in the Oregon wilderness.
