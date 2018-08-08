Although it’s a beautiful refuge, Oregon is known to have a fairly high population of ticks that can carry Lyme disease. Most people have heard of the disease and know that ticks are vectors, but it should also be known that the risk is present for dogs as well.
To contract it, an infected tick has to attach to the host for over 24 hours. So, if you find a tick on your pooch, what should you do? In most cases, you can remove it yourself. But if you are wanting identification of the tick, the veterinarian could remove it and test for infection.
Removal of a tick that's buried it’s head can be done with tweezers to grasp the body as close to the dog's skin as possible, and pull upward with steady pressure. Be sure not to twist, because removing the head with the body is important. If you're not sure you got the head out of the dog's skin, contact your veterinarian. Wash your hands and the dog's skin afterward. If concerned about Lyme disease contraction, look for movement that seems lethargic, painful or difficult.
The dog may get a rash around the bite or a fever. Diagnosis can be tricky and involves discussing tick bite history, region of exposure, etc. If it's diagnosed, antibiotics can be given in the early stage but as with anything, prevention of Lyme disease is much easier to manage than treatment.
Check your animals and yourself after being outdoors. If a tick is found, remove it correctly and quickly. There is an entire market for flea and tick prevention that's available over the counter. Additionally, there is a vaccine available (although it continues to be controversial in regards to effectiveness) and your veterinarian can provide more information upon request.
