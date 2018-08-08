When you witness the bond between a pet owner and their animal, it's hard not to think that certain species were created to be a companion of humans. These relationships have existed for hundreds of years, and yet humans have recently chosen to alter this bond in unprecedented ways.
As early as the year 2000, inventors began creating pet-like robots for kids, which has evolved into robo-companion animals for those who can't (or don't want to) care for a living pet themselves.
Pets like the adorable seal Paro, or the eerily realistic interactive cat companion, are so close to the real thing that their not being alive may be something that can not only be overlooked, but perhaps desired. For example, the companion cat is used to soothe aging individuals that benefit from the calming experience of petting a cat, without having to feed or care for one.
The more intelligent robo-animals have some memory, can learn tricks and respond to commands. Not surprisingly, they can also be pricey. However, more simplified versions can cost less than $20. When taking food, toys and veterinary care into consideration, a one time fee for a robot is substantially less than a living pet.
Versions of these AI critters are made as parrots, lizards, and fish as well. It's hard to believe that the living furry members of our family will ever truly be replaceable — no matter how low maintenance their electronic counterparts are. Yet, as technology continues to advance, more people will invest in robotic pets; it certainly makes sense for anyone on a fixed income or that isn't allowed to have pets otherwise.
Regardless of where someone stands on the subject of living vs. artificially intelligent pets, the truth remains that humans have an innate desire to share their lives with creatures that supplement their existence.
