In America, it's not surprising that the most common pets people own are dogs, cats, birds and horses. However, there are many other critters that are similarly suitable for anyone looking for an animal companion to be added to their world.
One animal that often gets a home every spring and ultimately ends up homeless not much later is the trusty bunny. Rabbits are actually the third most abandoned animal you will find in a shelter environment. When the cuteness of them hopping out to greet the kids on Easter morning fades, owners are faced with a new (perhaps unexpected) reality: bunnies are a lot of work.
Although they require ample space to roam and play, regular handling, and protection from their many natural predators, house rabbits can also make fantastic pets.
Unlike some smaller animals with shorter lifespans, rabbits can live up to a decade. With their exceptional spunk and a happy little move called a binky, they fill those years with a whole lot of quirky personality.
Because of the high rate of abandonment, chances are good that there is a bunny out there for you, and probably closer than you would think. So, if you're looking for a furry buddy and have time, space, and are committed to a long term pet ownership, a bunny could be hopping into your near future.
Before you head down to the local pet store though, consider seeing what alternative options are available such as a rescue or fostering service for rabbits that are already in need of a good home.
Check out Rabbit Advocates in Portland, for example. If you are interested in a shorter term arrangement but are committed to a full level of love and care for the rabbit, they have immediate fostering needs right now.
