It’s no secret that the number of states legalizing marijuana for recreational and medicinal purposes is increasing by the year. Despite potential benefits that responsible users could be reaping, there is one lurking danger that should not be ignored. Unintentional exposure to weed as a plant or a processed product such as edibles or concentrates poses a large risk to not only children, but pets as well
According to the Pet Poison Helpline, in the last six years alone they have experienced a 448-percent increase in marijuana-related calls. Because pot is listed as a toxic substance to both cats and dogs, any ingestion should be reported to a vet or hotline (1-800-213-6680). Although exposure can cause symptoms within minutes, it can also be delayed for hours. Unfortunately, for a pet that has experienced this exposure, they could suffer from symptoms for days if left untreated.
Luckily, there are actions vets can take to help decrease the distress caused by this toxicity, as well as provide measures to treat the symptoms as they occur. This often includes monitoring vital signs as well as providing medications like activated charcoal, which prevents absorption into the system.
So, if you didn’t see it, how do you know if your pet has eaten weed or been exposed to second-hand pot smoke (which CAN cause symptoms)? Lethargy, dilated pupils and acting drunk are all signs that your pet is high and in need of treatment, but also be aware if you notice unusual vocalization or hyperactivity. Seizure and coma are serious symptoms that can also occur in some instances.
Understandably this report is concerning, but marijuana poisoning can be easily avoided by keeping all THC containing products out of the reach of pets.
