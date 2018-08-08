Recently, several goliath insurance companies like Geico, Nationwide and Progressive expanded into the pet world. Some people may think this ridiculous or outrageous, but for many it makes sense.
The main appeal of this specialty product comes from the fact that while many veterinary bills are affordable, there may come a time when a large, unforeseen emergency will occur. Many Oregonians have heard stories of friends and family that have lost pets after long illnesses, leaving them thousands of dollars in debt. In cases like this, the thought of a monthly insurance payment could be a wise choice.
Because we are talking insurance, there are specific rules about what is covered. But what does that look like where pets are concerned? It varies by provider, but it seems some variation of accidents, illness, behavioral problems, dental concerns, holistic care and diagnostic testing are included. That pretty much covers the gamut, so what isn't covered? As with humans, pre-existing conditions.
To get an idea of what this coverage costs, here are a few sample quotes from providers. One provider’s prices ranged from $33 to $75 per month for one 9-month old dog along with a 9-year old dog. Another cost as little as $16 a month for veterinary visits and shots, with a yearly maximum of $400. With any insurance there can be a deductible, and one provider offered one as low as $250.
So, is it worth it to pay a monthly fee for these chronic and unexpected events? Some pets live full and healthy lives without veterinary intervention at all. However there are many pet owners facing the difficult dilemma of how they will cover large veterinary bills that add up over time. What it comes down to is that this subject is not one size fits all. What is for sure though is that the luxury of insurance is something that presents more options for pet owners than in the past.
