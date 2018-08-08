When watching your pet bunny hop around the yard, have you ever wished they could engage in a higher level of interaction with you? For people that want more than a physical presence from their pets, a highly interactive companion is a parrot.
The species of these birds are many and each has a uniqueness in coloration, size, and behavioral tendencies. Although there are many differences in types of parrots, one thing that is the same across the board is that they are a lot of work!
These beautiful and very smart birds have long lifespans — usually reaching into multiple decades for one that is healthy. Obviously, this means a long term commitment to including them in all the life changes that come your way in that time. Because of their size, they need room to stretch, climb and play. This need is not only present within their caged enclosure, but outside of it via perches and play structures as well.
Although they are immensely interactive creatures, parrots don't have the historical domestication that species like cats and dogs do. As a result, they have the instincts of wild animals living in a domesticated environment. This can lead to behavioral issues — namely screaming loudly for prolonged periods to get their needs met (since their inborn ability to call is hampered by humans not being able to return their call).
Another behavior that can occur is biting, which is nothing to mess with considering their sharp beaks. As with any pet, positive interaction and training can help curb these issues.
Despite their high needs, parrots are known to be great companions. Some can learn to sing and talk, and they have lively and lovable personalities that are at a level of intelligence rarely experienced in our interaction with the animal kingdom.
