With our temperate rainforest climate bringing an abundance of rain, greenery, typically mild winters, and moderate (albeit sticky) summers, it's easy to forget that the Willamette Valley is in fact in danger of natural disasters.
Although rare, emergencies do arise in our area and when they come, it's best to be prepared to respond rather than react with panic.
If your home was affected by an earthquake, flood, wildfire, or other potential danger that is posed in our region, you may be ready with an emergency kit for your family. But what about the non-humans that depend on you for care, will they be safe?
According to the Hazards and Preparedness page on Oregon.gov, the key is having two weeks of supplies on hand. That means food, water, and medications. As pet owners know all too well, our critters almost all have more than that to keep them healthy and happy. So litter boxes, litter, potty pads for puppies, leashes, harnesses, cages and any other supplies necessary for your pet's care should be available as well.
Once you have gathered these supplies, keep them in a central location that is most likely to be accessible in an emergency. I can tell you firsthand that when your house is on fire, you don't have time to root around for a leash; what you can grab is what you take on your way out the door.
Although most situations that catch us off guard in natural disasters allow a little more response time, it's wise to think ahead and plan for the worst. The best that can happen is your readiness will help save the lives of yourself, your family and your pets.
For a full list of personal and pet readiness tips and advice, visit Oregon.gov and search disaster preparedness.
