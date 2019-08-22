Imagine not brushing or caring for your own hair for a week or more.
According to local groomer Susan Jones, dogs and cats have more hair than humans do.
“And, they have an undercoat that will tangle up with the longer guard hairs if it is not properly maintained.” That, she said, is called matting and can lead to skin sores or tears. Matting can make it hard for dogs and cats to move and easy for infections to set in. Severe matting can cause death.
“Skin and coat care is only the beginning of proper grooming for your dog or cat,” Susan said. Bathing is also essential. Regular bathing removes dirt, grease, and oils from your pets’ coats. “A clean coat will be much easier to brush and help prevent matting,” Susan said. It’s also very important to keep eyes clear and to clean your pets’ ears.
And, don’t forget your pet’s teeth. “A much needed part of grooming your pet is to brush their teeth every day,” Susan added.
When grooming a pet, Susan first assesses the pet’s behavior and condition, taking note of problem areas. She likes to speak with the pet parent about the best plan for styling and regular maintenance at home.
For cats, Susan will clip the kitty’s nails and hair. She will also bathe the cat, clean its ears and check its teeth. She can either blow-dry the cat or let it air dry, depending on the kitty’s temperament and health.
For dogs, she will determine what shampoo and conditioner to use before cleaning their ears. She then puts cotton in the ears to keep water out of them. She has a happy hoodie she uses to protect their ears when she is blow-drying. Brushing the dog’s fur is the next step to get all of the tangles out. She also clips for grinds the dog’s nails. Some dog owners request bows, bandannas or even nail polish.
Training to be a groomer, according to Susan, is an ongoing educational undertaking.
“We must understand breed characteristics and structure for styling.” Groomers also need to keep up to date on things like proper skin and coat care, behavior and handling techniques, safety and even first aid and CPR. “A well-rounded groomer will know about nutrition and how it affects their overall well-being.”
While groomers often specialize in a certain size or type of animal, others, such as Susan, will groom most pets. Whatever type or size of pet a groomer caters to, they require the tools of the trade. “There are so many!” The basics, Susan said, include a good set of shears, clippers, a table, tub and a blow dryer. Of course, there are also all of the various combs and brushes as well.
Susan said pet owners need to remember that all animals shed. “All animals require some type of grooming.” Whether you take your pet to a groomer or a groomer comes to your home, just remember that, in the long run, you will have a happier, healthier pet if you groom them regularly.