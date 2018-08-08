Of the friends my husband and I made in college, one of the most memorable wasn't actually a person. Steve was a mellow hedgehog our friend Nate Barnett was extremely proud of, and the rest of us were always curious about.
Now, years later, Nate is offering some insight into the world of hedgie ownership.
Why did you get a hedgehog?
“I was in college, knew I didn't have time for a dog, and wanted a unique animal. When I found out I could have a hedgehog, I knew I had to get one... [they're] super cute and seemed to have pretty cool personalities.”
What made Steve more unique than a conventional pet?
“He was more like having a rabbit; he needed a big bin to live in. He needed a lot of the same things as a hamster, but was three times as big. It took my hands a couple weeks to get used to picking him up because of his spines — they’re sharp!”
What was your favorite thing about him?
“I liked his fuzzy belly and when he would lick my hand.”
Would you recommend a hedgehog as a pet?
“I would, but only if [someone has] the time to care for them and a good home [that's] quiet and comfortable.”
What are the challenges of hedgies?
“The biggest challenge was keeping his wheel clean. He loved running in his wheel, but also loved pooping in it. If I did it again, I would have a couple running wheels and swap them out so he always had a clean one. I would also have his cage in a different room than where I slept, because he ran all night!”
