Smoking continues to be the most preventable cause of death.
Most people know the health risks of smoking, yet even with this knowledge, the act of quitting may seem out of reach. Smoking is a physical, social and emotional habit or addiction. Nicotine is one of the most addictive substances and it grabs hold of you in many ways, making it very hard to give it up.
The good news is, quitting is possible! Currently there are more former smokers than current smokers. Did you know that most smokers don’t quit on their first attempt? The average smoker may try seven to 10 times before quitting. Don’t give up; get some help and support that is proven to help you quit.
There are many benefits to quitting smoking.
Within 20 minutes of quitting, your heart rate, blood pressure and carbon monoxide levels drop to normal levels. After a few weeks, your cardiovascular and respiratory systems will begin to improve, which will decrease your risk of a heart attack. In a couple of months, you’ll notice that you are coughing less and can breathe with more ease. You will have more energy and less stress throughout the days, not to mention that your sense of taste and smell will improve!
Money and time
Smoking is expensive! If you smoke about one pack a day, you would be spending about $154 per month, $1887.05 per year and more than $18,870.50 in 10 years. You will have more time when you don’t take smoke breaks; you will be more present at work, school and social events. Also, your clothes and breath will smell better, making you feel better, look better, and lead a healthier lifestyle for you and your loved ones.
Never too late
It’s never too late to quit. Quitting smoking will decrease your risk of developing serious diseases like cancer, heart disease, chronic obstructive pulmonary disorder and chronic bronchitis. You can add years to your life when you quit smoking. There are so many benefits to quitting at any age. Free yourself from smoking!
You can start making changes right away:
• Make a list of personal reasons why you want to quit and put the list somewhere you will see it.
• Decide to replace at least one cigarette per day with a different activity.
• Know that the urge or desire to smoke will pass whether you smoke or not.
Are you ready to quit smoking? Attend the next Freedom from Smoking workshop, offered by Samaritan Health Education, and create your personal action plan to quit for good.
Learn more or register for an upcoming class, at www.samhealth.org/healthedhub or by calling 541-768-6811 or 866-243-7747.