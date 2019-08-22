Last year, SafeHaven Humane Society placed over 2,000 animals in their forever homes. According to Sara Girres, the public relations and communications specialist, most were dogs and cats although some small animals such as rabbits also went to new homes. SafeHaven does not handle birds or reptiles.
While the shelter has only been in its new Tangent facility since July 2014, SafeHaven has been serving animals for over 40 years. The organization’s mission is all about finding homes for animals, opening hearts and educating people to improve the lives of animals and people alike.
Girres said that much of the nonprofit’s funding comes from program services and donations. Ways to donate include sponsoring a pet, giving a onetime donation, adopting a kennel and, if you are business owner, by becoming a business partner with SafeHaven.
Some animals at SafeHaven come to the shelter because their owners need to surrender them for a variety of reasons. The shelter also takes in out-of-state dogs (see our story on Haku in this issue). Despite how an animal is received, each goes through an intake exam, is screened for both health and behavior, paperwork is completed and then the animal goes onto the floor of the shelter and on the website.
According to Girres, SafeHaven is a no-kill shelter. “Animals get as much time as it takes,” she said regarding adoption. The shelter staff is available to help potential adopters decide which animal is the best fit for their needs and their lifestyles. All adopters must complete the adoption agreement and application. Both are available on the shelter’s website (https://safehavenhumane.org/how-to-adopt/).
Currently, there are about 50 paid staff members who keep SafeHaven up and running.
While the animals and staff have settled well into their new facility, SafeHaven continues to grow. An onsite spay and neuter surgery suite is set to open at the end of August. “We are really, really excited,” Girres said.
To celebrate, SafeHaven will be holding an open house on Aug. 31 centered on the opening of the surgery suite. There will be tours, adoption specials, games, crafts, a barbecue, car wash and more. The event, which runs from 11 a.m. until 3 p.m., is free.
Girres said she really wants people to know SafeHaven is more than a shelter. It offers a variety of community events such as group tours, pet therapy, a special seniors for seniors program, and a pet food program that is offered in conjunction with Meals on Wheels. The shelter is also available for camps, birthday parties, and special classroom visits.
The shelter is located 32220 Old Highway 34 in Tangent. For more information, please call 541-928-2789 or visit https://safehavenhumane.org/ and click on the "Contact Us" button at the bottom of the web page.