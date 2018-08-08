Adopting our dog was a great moment for our family. If you have ever experienced the adoption of and bonding with a pet that was previously without a home, you will probably never forget that day.
The staff that cared for our dog while he was at his shelter specifically have stuck with me since our adoption all those years ago; everything they did was so clearly done with compassion for the animals that needed them.
Looking at what is available to perform this great task, it is truly impressive. That they are able to function on such minimal resources is proof that their work is a labor of love. That being said, our shelters are non-profit organizations that rely on our communities to help support their work. Think about the amount of food your pets go through in a month - it's a lot! Multiply that many, many times and it's understandable that things like food and treats are almost always on shelter wish lists.
However, cat owners would understand that litter is among the top requests as well, along with toys, bedding, office supplies, and cleaning supplies.
In Linn County, Safe Haven’s website www.safehavenhumane.org is a great place to start. In Benton Country, try Heartland Humane Society at www.heartlandhumane.org. For shelter specific needs, their sites share information on services, programs and ways to donate. Providing supplies is not the only way to support our local shelters, however. They will almost always accept monetary donations or sponsorships, and have an active presence in our communities - including partnered businesses like thrift stores that directly help fund the shelters.
Looking on a shelter’s website, calling them, or looking in the local paper will provide you more information on any fun activities that you might partake in while also helping support the pets that will one day join someone's family.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.