What's fluffy, friendly and protects its friends as they sleep? If you guessed the llama, you’re correct.
Herds of this camel kin are still kept by indigenous people of their native South American countries, just as they are here. In fact, llamas can be seen easily by mid-valley residents as we traverse country roads outside of Albany or just north of Corvallis. With wool that is free of the lanolin found in sheep's wool, llamas are valued for their fluffy coat. Although llamas are only sheared every two years, they have much to offer in the off season.
Despite their habit of spitting when offended, these herbivores are quite friendly when they're raised correctly. They're social not only with their humans but also among one another. This is so true that when being used to guard a herd of animals at night (a task they excel at), they do best when holding down the fort alone. As most of us can relate, it’s just too tempting to get off task with friends around, therefore solo males are best suited for the night's watch.
One job llamas have been given for centuries is as a pack animal. They've been known to carry over 50 pounds of cargo for upwards of 20 miles in a single day’s time. Their physical strength and endurance are surely impressive, but their personalities define one of their most surprising abilities.
In recent years, llamas have been used for therapeutic reasons. Petting them and spending time in their calm presence has proven to be healing for some. As a result, therapy pet training programs have begun adding llamas to their roster.
If you ever have an opportunity to pet a llama, take it. Sure, you could become a cliche and catch an eye full of spit, but if so, you probably did something to earn it. Chances are much better that you're about to meet a new friend for life.
