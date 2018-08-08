There's much to be remembered about the sparkling host Bob Barker with the ever popular catch phrase from the "The Price is Right" game show, “Come on down!” If there was one other memorable statement he coined, it would have to be his unusual sign off, “Help control the pet population. Have your pets spayed or neutered.”
Barker began this pet advocacy campaign decades ago, hoping to influence America to heed his advice and prevent unwanted litters of animals. Today, the issue of overpopulation in pets has not disappeared.
The number of dogs and cats entering shelters has however declined in recent years by about 700,000. Although this number is impressive, there are still over 6 million pets that enter shelters in the U.S. every year.
Unexpected litters of both cats and dogs do of course play a part in that number. When pets are rescued from shelters, it's now standard procedure for them to not only have all necessary shots and worming completed (or started if a young animal), but also have spay or neutering sterilization surgery before going home.
If you have a pet that hasn't yet been spayed or neutered, consider these questions: Do they like to roam outside of the home? Do they socialize with other pets that may not be ‘fixed’? Are you unprepared to care for one or multiple future litters that your pet may create or give birth to?
If your pet is five months old (or younger pending veterinary advice) and any of the above apply, you may want to consider making an appointment. Your local veterinarian can perform this helpful procedure, but you may also find the following resource to be helpful: Oregon Spay and Neuter at www.oregonspayneuter.org.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.