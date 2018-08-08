Although dogs hold the title for strongest human bond, domestic pigs are good contenders. They are known as a social animal, but as time advances so does the evidence that pigs are also capable of impressive problem solving skills. Like dogs, pigs tend to grow bored without stimulation. For this reason, it's important that they are kept mentally engaged.
Also like dogs, they resort to pesky behaviors when bored - specifically rooting and other destruction of their environment. An easy remedy is to make sure there is an indoor box with material they can root in, but also establishing an area outdoors where the piggie can go to shed some energy.
In the last decade, the U.S. has adopted the idea that teacup sized pigs are the perfect pet.
They're tiny, adorable, and (like all domesticated pigs) are hypoallergenic for allergy sufferers.
Sounds great, right? In theory yes. The problem is that true teacup pigs don't seem to actually exist. Breeders partake in all sorts of shoddy practice to convince buyers that their pigs are teacup. But any pig sanctuary will tell you that when those pigs grow, they end up the size of normal pigs at maturity. In fact, someone buying a teacup pig needs to consult with a veterinarian regarding proper nutrition. This is because part of the teacup pig sham is to recommend a diet that actually starves the pig, to ensure it continues to appear naturally tiny.
Any pet presents benefits and challenges for new owners. Pigs have proven to be an intelligent species that enjoys the company of humans and their other pets as well. They can live up to two decades, which exceeds the lifespan of many domestic pets. With proper care, research and accommodations, a house pig can be a fun little companion.
