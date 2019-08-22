From park play to day care

Dana Stillinger, the owner of Best Friends Obedience and Agility School, Inc. & Dog Daycare in Corvallis, started out as a nomad, moving her business from place to place.
“I had to move equipment in and out each evening that I taught.”
In the late 70s and early 80s, it was pretty much impossible to make a living as an obedience instructor. “I started seeing stories of a new type of dog business that put pets together in play groups.” This new business would become known as dog day care.
She started out by sponsoring off-leash group play at a county park on Sundays.
“It was an experiment in learning dog play styles and communication and also to expand our obedience skills to off leash control in play groups.” Dana said it was then that she felt she was onto something that would work — daycare and classes.
For both, she knew she would need to find a permanent location, which took her a lot of time. The permanent facility is located at 2660 SW Third St. in Corvallis. Several people from the original play group came on board as paid employees, bringing their tremendous knowledge with them.
Currently, Best Friends is working with 158 different breeds.
“We also have hosted a vast assortment of wonderful crosses of many different breeds creating a number of diverse and wonderful animals," Dana said. Classes include everything from agility and obedience to puppy kindergarten.
Many of the trainers who work with Dana are well-versed in national and international standards as well as other skills. In addition to group classes, Best Friends offers one-on-one training. “Our home visits allow us to create a specialized training program for the client.”
During the day and when classes are in session, generally there are three to five people on duty. Day care staff work with the dogs, allowing the canines to play in small groups.
“Training is our key to keeping happy dogs.” Many of the dogs in day care started at Best Friends as puppies. Some of the current dogs are actually the second generation of dogs to spend time at Best Friends. “We cherish the fact that we have had people in classes as well as day care that have been with us for decades.”
Best Friends has a couple of goals that staff members are working on. First is to offer Stay and Train, where people leave their dogs and the staff trains them every day. The other goal is to become a resource for education and problem-solving. “We hear from owners of problems they face and we want to provide a place where meetings can take place for discussions and events.” Dana said she has some fun plans in mind.
A new activity for exercising your dog is the Canine Scent Work Trial. Based on real world detection, dogs learn to locate target odors such as birch, anise and clove. The dogs do the hunting but the owners have to learn when their dogs have located the prize.
Best Friends also offers a retail store featuring premium treats and food as well as toys and training supplies.
Best Friends is open Monday through Friday from 7 a.m. until 6 p.m. and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 6 p.m. For more information, call 541-754-6956.