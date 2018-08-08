As an Albany resident’s three cherry trees just dropped the last of their sun ripened fruit, she found that her youngest pup loved the taste of the little red drops. That is, of course, in addition to chewing on, spitting out and rolling in said cherries.
A quick Google will send up some red flags that if consuming too many, a dog may get cyanide poisoning from the pits! In the hunt for this information, there are many other very useful tips about what other fresh produce dogs should and shouldn't be eating.
Luckily, several reputable sources such as the ASPCA and American Kennel Club are in agreement of the following do’s and don'ts for fresh foods in canine diets.
To be fair, the number of dog-friendly fruits and vegetables is far greater than those that aren't, so we should start with what to avoid. Most of us have heard that dogs should not have chocolate (and that is true) but other foods that can make them sick are: Grapes and raisins, mushrooms (avoid all types), tomatoes, cherries, avocado, citrus fruits, asparagus, macadamia and other nuts, chives, onions and garlic.
While we're being cautious, it's important to avoid the non-naturally occurring Xylitol (which is found in chewing gum), alcohol, and all forms of caffeine.
That list may seem overwhelming, but the good news is that your dog can have many fresh food items that not only taste good but carry nutritional value just as they do for humans. So if you're going to let your pup indulge, know that berries, melon, apples, bananas, broccoli, potatoes, carrots, cooked eggs, peas and many other great foods are not on the no-no list.
As always, consult with your veterinarian if you ever have a question about food safety for your dog.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.