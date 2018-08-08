An unusual struggle facing cats in the United States is becoming more and more visible. This condition, now affecting 1.5-3.0 percent of the feline community, is known as Feline Immunodeficiency Virus (FIV) also known as Feline AIDS.
According to Cornell University’s Feline Health Center, FIV attacks a cat’s immune system and can lie dormant for years before symptoms occur. When it comes to symptoms, it’s unpredictable what body system will be affected, or how severely.
Some cats get progressively ill, others have periods of apparent recovery before symptoms return. Weight loss is common, but problems like poor appetite, digestive issues, fever, inflamed gums, eye issues, cancers, and recurrent infections can all be caused by FIV.
Since the symptoms of this disease could indicate many other causes, correct diagnosis is imperative. FIV can be detected through different blood tests, one of which is not unlike the human test for AIDS, commonly known as a Western Blot.
Although positive diagnosis doesn't provide a cure (unfortunately there isn't one), it does allow for educating owners on next steps. It also gives them a chance to prevent transmission to other cats since bites to other felines is the primary means of transmission. When a cat is officially diagnosed, the owner should try to prevent them from infecting others.
If the cat already lived with other felines in a relationship without biting, their social structure could potentially remain unchanged. But for kitties that roam, becoming indoors-only is necessary. Any cat diagnosed with FIV needs regular veterinary oversight, especially of any infections that develop.
For more information about FIV, contact your local veterinarian.
