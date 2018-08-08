With the legalization of marijuana in Oregon came a pet-friendly industry looking to offer alternatives to traditional medicine.
That's right, there is medicinal weed for your pets...sort of. The marijuana plant is made of many different compounds (called cannabinoids). The most commonly used and discussed are THC and CBD which have very different effects. THC causes a psychoactive reaction, or a mental “high.”
Understandably, this is not something available or recommended specifically for animals (it is suggested that all THC containing products be out of reach of animals and children to avoid any accidental exposure or overdosing).
Conversely, there is the non-psychoactive and healing cannabinoid called cannabidiol, commonly referred to as CBD. Unlike THC products, those with CBD can be bought online (or in person where such products are available for animals), at least in Oregon.
Although CBD products such as tinctures, treats, capsules, and oils for pets are becoming more common, you will find the widest variety online or from a holistic veterinarian.
So you know what it is and how to get it, but what does CBD do for pets? CBD has been said to treat a variety of conditions including anxiety, joint pain, inflammation, and reportedly more serious conditions like seizures and cancer in animals. Of course, a veterinarian (western practice or holistic) could best help you determine if CBD is an appropriate alternative to more traditional medicine for your pet if you are not sure.
Although it's popularity is growing, CBD is not mainstream to the point of being widely used by pet owners for now. However, more people are beginning to explore what it is and how it can help their pets.
