"I've often said there's nothing better for the inside of a man than the outside of a horse." — Ronald Reagan
For centuries, horses have served not only as modes of transportation but as a means to carry out hard labor and provide years of companionship for their humans. However, for some time they have been used as a source of therapy, as they commonly are now.
Many people may not realize that different forms of Equine Assisted Therapy (EAT) have been utilized since at least the early 1960's. Today, there are centers all over the country where horses are used as a therapeutic partner to help people both physically and emotionally.
One form of EAT is known as Hippotherapy and involves oversight of a professional such as a physical, speech or occupational therapist. This kind of therapy uses the motion of riding and the movement of the horse to help improve balance, coordination and even speech of the rider. Individuals with physical disabilities may benefit from this experience.
Another common form of EAT focuses on emotional and mental healing and is known Equine Assisted Psychotherapy, or EAP. This type of therapy is less about the physicality of riding the horse and more about the process of interacting with and caring for it. EAP in particular has been used for Veterans with PTSD and related difficulties upon returning home. It's been so successful that entire programs like Horses4Heroes were created.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.