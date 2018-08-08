Where there is ample opportunity to experience the great outdoors in Oregon, there is an equally rich variety of bird species inhabiting our skies, water and land. A hobby that has a surprisingly large following across the country is birding, which is the balance of challenge and reward in identifying the many birds around us.
If you enjoy bird watching and have yet to adopt your own favorite spots there is a valuable resource you may want to tap into. Oregonbirdingtrails.org has a well-organized list of five regional trails throughout the state. These trails are a series of loops that can collectively be traveled (via driving) as a much larger trail.
The Willamette Valley trail itself covers a dozen separate loops that include sites in state parks, wetlands, wildlife refuges, and other trail locations you may or may not be familiar with.
In addition to having detailed driving instructions on how to get to each site, the trail guides (which are downloadable) are comprehensive in describing the birds you can expect to see there. Especially for the casual birder this guide is the map to a fantastic adventure with helpful icons to indicate restrooms, nearby gas stations, and other important information you may need but not have ahead of time otherwise.
Whether you want to start with a single birding adventure or make a whole excursion of a specific loop, you will find most anything you need to prepare for your trip on the Oregon Birding Trails website.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.