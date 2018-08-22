Resources
HOSPITALS
If your baby is born at the hospital, begin there. Check into the many support services and continuing education classes offered by Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, Samaritan Albany General Hospital and Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital. All provide early pregnancy and childbirth preparation classes for parents-to-be and parental classes for after baby’s arrival.
• Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 541-768-5100
• Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 541-812-4301
• Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 541-451-7872
The hospitals also offer a wide range of support groups, covering topics such as child-bearing loss, grief and sudden infant death syndrome. For a brochure or more information, call one of the numbers listed above or visit www.samhealth.org.
MATERNITY CONNECTION
You just found out you are pregnant.
Congratulations! It is very exciting, but what do you do now?
Samaritan Health Services developed Maternity Connections to help you organize these decisions, prepare early for your pregnancy, and help to create a pleasant and satisfying hospital stay.
Your maternity care coordinator will help you design a plan for the best care possible before, during and after the birthing experience. All services are free.
For more information, call the maternity care coordinator in your area:
• Albany: 541-812-4301
• Corvallis: 541-768-6908
• Lebanon: 541-451-7872
Información en español:
• Albany: 541-812-4303
• Corvallis: 541-768-5772
• Lebanon: 541-451-7872
THE CORVALLIS CLINIC
The Corvallis Clinic’s over 110 clinical professionals offer many resources for new parents and their children in the areas of newborn care, child development, lactation, vaccines, child behavior, sleep issues, allergies, psychiatry and psychology, and women’s health and pregnancy. To learn more, call The Clinic’s Find-a-Physician specialist at
541-757-3757 or connect to the clinic’s website at www.corvallisclinic.com.
Special services offered by The Corvallis Clinic include:
• Sleep medicine
Sleep apnea can cause long-term health issues in children. To help treat this condition, the Sleep Medicine Department employs a team of physicians specializing in pulmonology, neurology, and family medicine, along with nurse practitioners and physician assistants. Call 541-754-1268 for more information.
• Allergies
Seasonal allergies can bring problems beyond itchy eyes and runny noses to children, such as impaired memory and concentration, fatigue, and behavioral issues. Contact the Allergy and Immunology Department in Corvallis at 541-754-1260 or in Albany at 541-967-8221 for more information.
• Pediatrics
We want your child to have a healthy day, every day. An important step in ensuring the health of any child is to make sure he or she receives immunizations at the correct time.
That’s why our pediatrics clinic is open every day of the week: Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Saturday and Sunday 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Contact The Pediatrics Department at 541-754-1278.
• QuickCare Convenience Clinic (formerly CareNow)
Routine vaccinations and physical exams for children 2 years and older.
Sports physicals and onsite pregnancy testing. Same-day online appointment scheduling to see nurse practitioners for treatment of minor illnesses and injuries, preventive care and sports physicals. Provides upfront menu of services and prices. 2 years and older only. Open 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., seven days a week! Make online appointments at www.carenoworegon.com.
Immediate Care Center
Walk-in medical center, staffed by physicians, offering diagnosis and treatment of a wide array of urgent, non-life threatening illnesses and injuries for those 2 years and older.
Monday – Friday: 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Weekends and holidays: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. 541-754-1282
Classes
SAMARITAN HEALTH SERVICES
Here is a partial list of childbirth and new parents classes offered by Samaritan Health Services. The Corvallis Clinic also offers classes (see listings later in this list). Call the phone number listed with each class for dates, times, costs and other information.
• All about breastfeeding
Learn how to optimize successful breast-feeding. Husbands and partners welcome. Free.
Offered at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway in Lebanon. Call 541-451-7872 for details.
Offered at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center in Corvallis, 3600 N.W. Samaritan Drive. Call 541-768-5244.
Also offered at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. S.W., Albany; Call for information: 541-917-4884
• Anesthesia and pain relief options
An anesthesiologist will explain pain control options during labor and delivery, and discuss the benefits and risks of each.
Offered at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 N.W. Samaritan Drive, Corvallis. Free. Call 541-768-4752.
• Becoming a new sister or brother
Children will learn about baby care and see a film on pregnancy, delivery and adjusting to the new baby. Children need to be at least three years old and accompanied by an adult; this class helps begin the process of sibling preparation and familiarizes children with the hospital.
For more information about upcoming classes in your community, contact your local Samaritan Women’s Center.
Albany 541-812-4301
Corvallis 541-768-4752
Lebanon 541-451-7872
• Breastfeeding lifestyle
Learn how to provide optimum nutrition for your baby, even after returning to work.
Offered at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. S.W., Albany. Call 541-812-4301.
• Caring for your new baby
Learn about newborn care, including how to hold, burp and diaper your baby. Free. Limited to 20 people. Registration required.
Offered at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. S.W., Albany. Call 541-917-4884.
• Childbirth preparation
This series of sessions prepares the expectant mother and her support person for labor and delivery.
Offered at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. S.W.,
Albany. Six-week series. Call 541-812-4301. En Espanol, 541-812-4303
Summer/holiday four-week series. Call 541-812-4301
Offered at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 N.W. Samaritan
Drive, Corvallis. Five week series. Call 541-768-4752.
Also offered at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Four-week series, scholarships available. Call 541-451-7872.
• Childbirth preparation in a weekend
Learn about labor and birth, possible complications, breathing and relaxation.
Offered at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. S.W., Albany. Call 541-917-4884.
• Child safety seat inspection
Make sure that your baby’s first ride home is a safe one. Learn about the proper use and installation of child/infant safety seats. Safety recall information will also be available.
Inspections are free. This drop in event has no registration. Please check with your local fire department for inspections in your area.
• Fitness during pregnancy
Learn how to prepare your body for childbirth and postpartum recovery in this four-session class led by a physical therapist.
Offered at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 N.W. Samaritan Drive, Corvallis.
Call for information: 541-768-4752.
• Infant CPR for family and friends
This course is for family members, friends and members of the general public who want to learn CPR for infants, but do not need a course completion cad. This training covers infant CPR and choking. Limited to 20 people. Available in English and Spanish. Call 541-768-5116.
• CPR- Heartsaver First Aide and AED
This combo course covers first aid basics, medical emergencies, injury emergencies and environmental emergencies for adults, children and infants. Two-year certification.
For all locations call: 541-768-5116.
Advanced registration and payment required.
• “Hey! Look Us Over” maternity program
Expectant parents will tour the birthing wing and meet the delivery staff.
Offered at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center, 3600 N.W. Samaritan
Drive, Corvallis. Call for information: 541-768-6908.
• Hope for Mothers postpartum depression support group
One out of eight moms experiences postpartum depression. If you are having feelings of sadness or anxiety that last more than a few weeks, support is available. Hope for Mothers provides a healthy and safe environment in which both mother and baby can thrive together. Through our peer support groups, women will feel heard, supported and encouraged.
To contact Hope for Mothers, call 541-812-4475 in Albany or 541-451-7872 in Lebanon.
• Your incredible newborn
Learn about your baby’s characteristics and behaviors and how to childproof your home. Newborn physical examination, blood tests and medications will be explained. Free.
Offered at Samaritan Albany General Hospital, 1046 Sixth Ave. S.W., Albany. Call 541-917-4884.
• Lactation clinic
Nursing moms have the opportunity to consult with a lactation nurse during a breastfeeding clinic. You’ll get answers to breastfeeding questions, discuss different techniques and positioning, and help with problem solving. Call for an appointment.
Albany, 541-812-5116
Corvallis, 541-768-4900
Lebanon, 541-451-7177
• For more information about lactation questions, please call 541-768-5244 to speak with a lactation consultant.
Call for breastfeeding support over the phone.
Albany, 541-812-5116
Corvallis, 541-768-5244
Lebanon, 541-451-7588
Lincoln City, 541-996-7179
Maternity and breastfeeding supplies
Covered under the Affordable Care Act by most insurance companies, all Samaritan Medical Supplies locations have high quality breastfeeding and maternity supplies available. Call 1-800-753-6030 for information on what is available.
Breastfeeding support group
A lactation specialist leads this group, providing support discussion and education for women who are pregnant, breastfeeding or weaning. Held at the Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center; 3600 NW Samaritan Drive in Corvallis.
• Safe sitter
Learn all you need to know to babysit in this one-day course. Each participant who completes the course will receive a “Safe Sitter” completion card. Cost: $50 Participants must be at least 11 to 13 years old and registration is required.
Offered at Samaritan Lebanon Community Hospital, 525 N. Santiam Highway, Lebanon. Call 541-451-7047.
The Girod Birth Center in Lebanon offers a large range of services for expectant parents including couplet care, where the same nurse stays with mom and baby throughout their stay, private birthing rooms, a maternity care coordinator and more. Please call 541-451-7588 for more information or to schedule an appointment.
THE CORVALLIS CLINIC
Here is a list of classes for new parents offered by The Corvallis Clinic.
Prenatal talks
All require preregistration and are held in the Asbury Dining Room a 3680 N.W. Samaritan Drive in Corvallis.
• Baby Bundle prenatal talk: Obstetricians present a 90-minute talk covering the most important topics for moms and dads-to-be. Learn about the signs of labor, birthing options, techniques for coping with pain, when to call your doctor, partner help during labor, and choosing your baby’s doctor.
Go to www.corvallisclinic.com/classes for details.
• Natural Childbirth Class: Simple, effective techniques based on how the human body reacts during labor will be covered. Nutrition, exercise, the role of the coach and more topics help expectant parents prepare for the birth of their child.
Go to www.corvallisclinic.com/classes for details.
• Healthy Baby Prenatal Talk: This 90 minute class, led by pediatric specialists, helps parents care for their new baby. Important topics including baby’s first hour, APGAR scores, jaundice and more will be covered.
Go to www.corvallisclinic.com/classes for details.
Benton County Health Services
Locations:
• Benton Health Center, 530 N.W. 27th St., Corvallis, 97330.
Phone: 541-766-6835. Hours: Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• Lincoln Health Center, 121 S.E. Viewmont Ave., Corvallis, 97333.
Phone: 541-766-3546.
Hours: Monday and Wednesday, 8 a.m. to 8 p.m.; Tuesday, Thursday and Friday, 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
• East Linn Health Center, 100 Mullins Drive, Suite A-1, Lebanon, 97355.
Phone: 541-451-6920.
Hours: Tuesday — Friday, 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.; Monday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.
• Monroe Health Center, 610 Dragon Drive, Monroe, 97456.
Phone: 541-847-5143.
Hours: Monday and Wednesday 8 a.m. – 8 p.m., Tuesday 8 a.m. – 5 p.m., Friday 7 a.m. – 4 p.m., closed Thursday
Services include:
• Medical care: The health centers provide affordable medical care for people of all ages. Staff includes family practitioners and pediatricians. Mental health and addiction services plus pharmacy services are available. Services are culturally and linguistically appropriate. While services are not free, they are offered on a sliding fee scale. Private insurance, Medicaid, Medicare and self-pay are accepted.
For appointments or information, call 541-766-6835.
• Immunizations: All infant and childhood vaccines. Adult vaccines such as tetanus-diphtheria, influenza, and pneumococcal pneumonia. All immunization services are by appointment.
Call 541-766-6835.
• WIC: Women, Infants and Children’s Supplemental Nutrition Program (WIC) is a health and nutrition program for pregnant women, women up to six months after delivery, nursing mothers up to 12 months after delivery, and children from birth to age five. WIC also provides coupons for fresh fruits and vegetables at summer farmers markets and farmstands, breastfeeding education and consultations and has some breast pumps for those who qualify. For WIC appointments or information in Linn County, call 541-967-3888. In Benton County, call 541-766-6835.
• Maternal and child health:
Maternal Child Health Program provides services to pregnant women, young children and their families through three home visit programs: Maternity Case Management, Babies First!, and CaCoon. All families enrolled in home-visit programs receive home visits from a public health nurse, culturally sensitive care and help in accessing other community resources.
For more information about maternal and child health programs, call 541-766-6835.
Linn County Department of Health Services
Services for children 0-18 years of age
Office sites:
• Albany: 315 Fourth Ave. S.W., 97321. Phone: 541-967-3888. Hours are Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m.
• Lebanon: 1600 S. Main, Lebanon, 97355. Phone: 541-451-5932. Hours: Monday through Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., closed from noon to 1 p.m.
• Sweet Home: 799 Long St., Sweet Home. 97386. Phone: 541-367-3888. Hours typically are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m., but call for times and days, closed from noon to 1 p.m.
Services include:
• Immunizations: Available for children 0-18 years.
Payment is based on a sliding scale. (Call for specific amounts.) Various grants are occasionally available to provide free immunizations at special clinics or under special qualifying conditions. Shots are given at office sites listed above.
• WIC: Nutrition program for low-income pregnant and breastfeeding or postpartum women, infants, and children to age five. Supplemental food vouchers plus nutrition information and education, diet screening, and monitoring of child growth and development plus referrals to health care and social services provided. Offered at the office sites listed above.
Maternal-child health programs include:
• Healthy Start: Healthy Start home visitors work with Linn County families having their first baby to provide information, parenting tips and referral services for families prenatally or shortly after the baby is born. New parents receive a call from a Healthy Start home visitor offering assistance and a “Welcome Baby” gift from the community. Eligible families may receive home visits with parenting information and support to help their new baby and family get off to a healthy start. Healthy Start serves all of Linn County. Call to sign up for Healthy Start, 541-924-6910.
• Babies First Program: Public health nurses provide home visits to Linn County parents with infants and young children up to 5 years of age who are at risk for health and developmental delays. The nurse provides specialized developmental screens, case management, and referral to local community and regional services.
Health information is provided on the child’s development, feeding and child safety. Babies First serves all of Linn County. Call 541-967-3888, ext. 2394.
• CaCoon Care Coordination Program: Public health nurses provide home visits to Linn County parents with infants and children birth to 21 years with special health care needs.
The goal of this program is to work with the parent to provide care coordination for their children with special health care needs. Case management and advocacy are provided as well as referrals to early intervention and other needed special health care services.
CaCoon serves all of Linn County. Call 541-967-3888, Ext. 2394.
In Benton County, please call 541-766-6835 regarding information about these programs.
Other services include:
• Vital statistics: Birth certificates for 0-6 months of age.
• Reproductive health services: Family planning, birth control, low or no-cost vasectomy program.
LBCC Parenting Education Programs
These programs are designed to promote the development of knowledge and skills for strong and healthy families.
Parenting is a learned skill for everyone, so Linn-Benton Community College’s Parenting Education Program offers programs to fit every family at every stage.
For these classes, “parent” means anyone who fills the role of parent in a child’s life.
Classes are available throughout the year in many locations in Linn and Benton counties. Trained parenting educators teach all programs. Many classes are free; some have a fee, but most of those have scholarships available.
Class offerings change each quarter and are posted a couple of months in advance at both http://www.linnbenton.edu/parenting-education and www.parentingsuccessnetwork.org. Information also is available by calling Family Connections at 541-917-4899.
Here’s a guide to some of the classes offered:
• Live and Learn Programs
Enjoy new songs, games and activities with your child. Meet other parents and children in your community and learn how to support your child’s amazing development. In Live and Learn classes parents and their young children (birth-5) learn and grow together.
Classes include Live and Learn with your Baby, Live and Learn with your Wobbler, Live and Learn with your Toddler, Parents and Toddlers Together, Live and Learn with your Two-Year-Old, Getting Ready to Read, Creative Development, and Live and Learn with Your Children.
• Parent Cooperative Preschools
In a co-op preschool, parents join the teacher in providing a positive learning environment for children ages three to five years old. Children attend preschool for 2 ½ hours a session, 2-3 days a week. Parents take turns assisting the teacher in the classroom. At parent meetings, class activities are planned and parenting topics are discussed.
Offered in Albany, Corvallis, Halsey, Philomath and Scio.
The LBCC Parenting Program often partners with businesses to provide parenting programs and workshops at little or no cost. Because the classes vary, parents should contact LBCC for further information.
• Ready Together- School Success
Prepare your 2-6 year old child to succeed in school. Build academic and social skills by using your time together strategically. Help your child with reading readiness. Learn how to coach your child to express feelings, calm down and get along with others by sharing, waiting and taking turns. Available in English and Spanish.
• The Incredible Years
Build a more cooperative relationship with your child and learn how to make clear family rules. Prevent behavior problems and help your child get along with friends and do better in school. For parents of children ages 2 through 10. Available on English and Spanish.
• Make Parenting a Pleasure
Identify your strengths as a parent, take better care of yourself and discover new ways to make parenting easier. Develop a better understanding of your child’s development and ways to make discipline fit your child’s age. For parents of children ages 2 through
8. Available in Spanish as: Haga de la Paternidad un Placer.
• Nurturing Skills for Families
The class starts with a questionnaire to assess your parenting beliefs and strengths and the instructor chooses lessons to fit the group’s needs. Topics include developing expectations based on your child’s age, building empathy and positive communication, understanding discipline, rewards and punishments, alternatives to spanking, deciding when parents should be in charge and when to support your child’s growing independence, and more. Classes are usually 10 sessions. Available in Spanish as El Programa de Crianza con Cariño para Padres y Sus Niños.
• Living With Your Middle Schooler
What makes middle schoolers tick?
Learn how you can help your child develop responsibility, stay engaged in school and weather the social turmoil of these years. For parents of children ages 11 through 15.
• Effective Parenting of Teens
Improve family communication while reducing family conflicts and teens’ negative behaviors and attitudes. Learn positive ways to relate to your teen by increasing your knowledge of the developmental needs of adolescents, thereby better understanding their behavior. Increase your abilities in communication, supervision, conflict resolution and positive discipline, while enjoying the support of other parents experiencing similar issues.
A number of parenting programs are available by request. These programs include:
• Make Parenting a Pleasure with Your Special Needs Child
• Practical Solutions for Families with Children with Autism Spectrum Disorder
• Talking to Your Kids About Sexuality
• Strengthening Families—for parents and youth ages 10—14
• Step-parenting
Family Connections
Another source of information for parents is the Family Connections program at Linn-Benton Community College.
By calling 541-917-4899 or 1-800-845-1363, you can access information about child care, parent education, a parent advice line and children’s activities.
Or send an e-mail to connect@linnbenton.edu or check out thewebsite http://www.linnbenton.edu/familyconnections.
Parent Enhancement Program
Parent Enhancement Program is a nonprofit agency offering outreach services free of charge to parents, pregnant and/or parenting, male or female, living in Benton County, up to age 26, and their children. Current services, offered by staff and volunteers to participating families, include mentoring, educational classes, social activities, in-home visits, transportation, child safety equipment, educational assistance, childcare, opportunities for parent volunteerism, parent newsletters, Latino family outreach, fathers outreach and referrals to other agencies. For more information, visit the website www.parentingsuccessnetwork.org/community-resources/, or call 541-758-8292.