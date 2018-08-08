It's been less than 30 years since a laid back desert Pogona from Australia became a common household pet in the U.S. Known as bearded dragons by most (and "Beardies" by their friends), these lizards have gained quite a following here, and for good reason.
With their adorable acknowledging waves and carefree lackadaisical demeanor, it's understandable why bearded dragons have rapidly become one of the most popular domesticated lizards. Named for their whiskery chin adornment, Beardies have many unique quirks that make them fascinating and fun.
A mid-sized lizard, they can actually grow up to two feet long and weigh over a pound. As pets, they tend to be happiest without having to share their habitat. This is especially true for the gentlemen of the species since they tend to not play well with one another and will fight each other aggressively.
However, when left to their solo existence, Beardies are calm and generally relaxed. Typically they can be found lounging around on rocks or climbing on branches or bushes. When they are exposed to other Pogonas, Beardies can get pretty animated. Although more mild than other animals mating rituals, they know how to turn heads - or at least make them bob. An up and down head bob from the male shows interest in a female, while also telling other fellas to stay away. Females respond with a slighter version of the same motion.
When not concerned with the opposite sex, Beardies recognize one another with a very slow and dramatic wave to one another. They will on occasion perform their royal greeting for humans as well, just search online for proof.
This type of behavior, coupled with their tendency to be low key companions for humans, explains how they've become one of the most beloved pets of our day.
