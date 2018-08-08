As people there are just some things about our health we would rather avoid, which invites small concerns to grow into big problems. As pet owners, there are some things that come with the territory that are also not fun to address.
At the top of the “No thank you, please,” list are our cats and dogs anal gland care. Like so many pet parents, you may have had no clue that this was a thing. As it turns out, it is! Anal glands are an internal sac that some mammals have with the purpose of saying, “Hey how are ya!” to anyone of the same species that comes sniffing around.
So what's the problem? The fluid that causes this scent identification can become backed up in these glands if they do not drain on their own when your animal defecates. When this occurs, they rely on you to make sure that task gets taken care of.
Some people learn how to properly express the anal glands of their pets, and others ask their veterinarian to handle the task. A good place to start is to have a veterinarian demonstrate the process so you can do it at home.
So, how do you know if your cat or dog has full anal glands? It differs by the animal, but usually involves hyper awareness of their rear such as tail chasing, booty scooting on the rug, a sudden toosh sniff out of nowhere, or (with cats) pottying outside of the litter box.
If not properly addressed, complications can arise such as infection or even rupturing of the glands if the problem goes unchecked. It may not be (or smell) pleasant, but making sure this aspect of your animal’s health is maintained will save them a lot of discomfort in the long run.
